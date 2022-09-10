The most popular online casinos in Australia for real money

The most successful online casinos tend to be in countries with solvent players, and Australia is very successful in this regard. Read the article material and understand the top online casino for real money in Australia here; we have highlighted the best options in the list:

Golden Crown - truly the best online casino in Australia, with a fantastic welcome bonus and loads of free spins.

Pipper Casino is an excellent casino with various games and no deposit bonus.

Dazard is one of Australia’s most online real money casinos with fabulous free spins bonuses and state-of-the-art software.

The most popular gambling developers

Australian online casinos for real money care about the quality of gaming software, and are often willing to overpay for the services of a well-known developer. So here we have a list of the most popular game developers:

Microgaming is the oldest game company, founded back in 1994. This company has earned its reputation for hard work and its main feature - progressive slots.

Playtech is one of the gambling industry’s most prominent gaming corporations, with more than 5000 employees.

Net Entertainment is a famous Swedish company with more than two hundred well-known gambling games on its account.

Trends in the market of casino games for real money

The Australian gambling market is quite rich and developing at a fast pace. This is because the standard of living in Australia is very high; it allows many people, especially the older generation, to spend their time playing games without fear of getting into debt or spending their last money.

Analysts predict that we expect a steady growth of about 8 percent annually in the gambling industry over the next five years.

At the time of 2022, the value of Australia’s gambling market is about 4 billion dollars. The average amount of deposits from one player exceeds a thousand dollars annually.

The highest authorities controlling the gambling business in Australia

The high level of gaming culture in Australia and the opportunity to earn real money in the casino is primarily the merit of careful regulatory agencies. It is the total control of compliance with all regulations and ensures the game’s safety and customers’ trustworthiness. Here are all the significant authorities that operate in Australia:

Legislative policy on gambling

The Australian government tries in every possible way to limit the activities of online casinos when playing for real money. In 2001, an important law was passed that actually prohibits casino owners from offering online gambling format: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Interactive_Gambling_Act_2001. Still, the players themselves are not affected by this law and cannot be punished, so many people use illegal casino services.

All gambling businesses must be registered in Australia and have licenses issued by the authorized body.

Taxation of winnings at online casinos in Australia

Australians are not harassed in terms of taxes on online casino winnings; the government spares players from this burden. According to the law, gambling income is unpredictable and cannot be consistently provided for a person.

However, online casino owners are required to pay some percentage of their business income. The taxes vary from state to state and are often subject to adjustment.

Disclaimer

Remember, players under 21 are not allowed to gamble in casinos. If you do decide to become a player—do not lose your head and play for fun, not spending every penny in the hope of winning back or get rich.