Who Will Win the 2022 Major League Baseball World Series?

The long sunny days of summer are now here and the dust has settled from the trade deadline. There is still a long way to go until the end of the regular season in Major League Baseball—but the best teams are now rising to the top and showing themselves.

All the best MLB betting 2022 sites have made their feelings clear with updated odds. But which teams are looking good for the Fall Classic? There are six teams from each league in the playoffs this season for the first time ever, so the field is probably more open than before. Here’s who we think might still be playing baseball in October (unfortunately not the Marlins).

Los Angeles Dodgers

Already a long way clear of everyone in the NL West, the Dodgers look set to make it to the postseason yet again. They have only failed to make it to the NLCS once in the last six seasons and bolstered a roster already bulging with talent with Freddie Freeman to keep that success going.

There might be some worries that this team has not been able to replicate the regular season form into the playoffs in most of those six years though. Just one World Series championship in that time could be seen as a failure of sorts if we were being particularly critical.

New York Yankees

Another team that looks like picking up another divisional pennant is the Yanks. In a stacked AL East that could supply the American League with a majority of postseason teams, the Yankees have still been able to keep out in front. The gap is not insurmountable—but the Bronx Bombers know what they are doing at this stage of the season.

Aaron Judge has blitzed the opposition when it comes to home runs this season and there has been some excitement over the acquisition of Frankie Montas. The right-hander could make all the difference on the pitching side of the game as the playoffs come around.

New York Mets

But how about those Mets? A recent successful series against divisional rivals Atlanta extended New York’s lead at the top of the NL East and it could be them that receive that all-important bye in the first round of the postseason. There is definitely a renewed feeling of optimism and anticipation at Citi Field these days.

Max Scherzer’s arm is doing a hell of a job from the mound and the return of Jacob deGrom could see the Mets dominate the division from here on out. That 1-2 could work even better in the postseason and maybe even set up the intriguing notion of another Subway Series.

Houston Astros

The Astros are still just about the most reviled team in baseball thanks to the sign stealing scandal. But the introduction of electronic communication on the mound has not stopped Houston from blowing away the rest of the AL West – and looking good for the postseason once again.

Yordan Alvarez has filled the hole left by Carlos Correra and has already hit over 30 home runs. That power and the pitching of Justin Verlander are just two examples of the talent on the roster. Houston just gets the job done and will be harder to beat the longer the season goes on.

Atlanta Braves

The reigning World Series champions started the season slowly and were hit by the Mets dominating their most recent series - but the Braves are still looking impressive on their way back to the postseason. It may have to be through the Wild Card, but that won’t bother Atlanta either.

There have been a bunch of acquisitions that will only strengthen the Braves and put them in a better position for the latter stages of the season. The Mets might be too good to catch – and the likes of San Diego and Philly are making great strides just behind them – but Atlanta may yet earn another go at the Fall Classic.