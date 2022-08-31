With the 2022 Marlins regular season winding down, Isaac Azout and Kevin Barral are joined by Ely Sussman to revisit the 15 bold predictions they made during spring training. Spoiler alert: lots of whiffs.

Enjoy Episode 26!

Subscribe to the Fish Stripes YouTube channel for the video version of every Unfiltered episode.

Go back and listen to Episode 15 of Unfiltered—recorded in late March—to find out what our rationale was for each prediction.

Follow Isaac (@IsaacAzout), Kevin (@kevin_barral), Ely (@RealEly) and Fish Stripes (@fishstripes) on Twitter. Full coverage here at FishStripes.com.

Fish Stripes is ranked by Feedspot as the world’s No. 2 Miami Marlins podcast (trailing only the pod that’s produced by the franchise itself). Our programs include The Offishial Show, Big Fish Small Pod, Fish Stripes Unfiltered and Earning Their Stripes. All new episodes are posted to FishStripes.com/podcasts. You can subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Podbean, Megaphone or wherever you normally get your pods from.