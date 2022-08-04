Ely Sussman brings on Shaun Doyle of Jays From the Couch to explain Tuesday’s Marlins/Blue Jays trade from both sides. Can Jordan Groshans tap into more power? Will Anthony Bass sustain his amazing 2022 numbers? Then, they react to Pablo López not getting moved at the deadline and whether he could be an offseason target for Toronto.

Enjoy Episode 176!

Subscribe to the Fish Stripes YouTube channel to watch this conversation!

The full trade: Groshans to the Marlins in exchange for Bass, Zach Pop and a player to be named later. I suspect that the identity of the PTBNL is contingent on the Blue Jays picking up Bass’ 2023 club option at season’s end.

Groshans made his Marlins organizational debut on Wednesday as the starting shortstop for Triple-A Jacksonville. He went 1-for-4 with a single and a walk. Bass and Pop are expected to be activated by Toronto on Thursday.

Shaun projects Groshans to primarily play third base at the major league level. In order to be a viable everyday option at that position, he must hit for more power. Through 68 Triple-A games, the former first-round draft pick has only one home run and nine total extra-base hits.

Coming early next week, Ely and Shaun will have a follow-up conversation on the JFtC Podcast.

