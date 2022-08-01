Don’t take Pablo López for granted. Whatever the Marlins might be able to obtain from trading the veteran right-hander wouldn’t make up for losing one of the only trustworthy members of their starting rotation.

Fish Prospects of the Week: Dameivi Tineo (FCL Marlins) and José Gerardo (DSL Marlins); honorable mentions to Gabe Bierman (Jupiter) and Victor Victor Mesa (Pensacola).

Enjoy Episode 175!

Keeping López would not mean staying quiet at the deadline! Here are a bunch of other potential deals capable of addressing some of the organization’s current deficiencies.

Follow Fish Stripes (@fishstripes) and Ely (@RealEly) on Twitter. Check out our full coverage here at FishStripes.com.

Fish Stripes is ranked by Feedspot as the world’s No. 2 Miami Marlins podcast (trailing only the pod that’s produced by the franchise itself). Our programs include The Offishial Show, Big Fish Small Pod, Fish Stripes Unfiltered and Earning Their Stripes. All new episodes are posted to FishStripes.com/podcasts. You can subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Podbean, Megaphone or wherever you normally get your pods from.