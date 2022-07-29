This article will be updated frequently with the newest information placed near the top of the page...

Pablo López’s 2022 season stats: 3.03 ERA, 3.63 FIP, .204 BAA, 47.4 GB%, 1.8 fWAR in 116.0 IP (20 G/20 GS)

López’s career stats: 3.77 ERA, 3.76 FIP, .233 BAA, 48.3 GB%, 7.7 fWAR in 446.0 IP (82 G/82 GS)

Miscellaneous details: $2.45 million salary this season; under club control through 2024 via arbitration; age 26; has already set a new single-season career high in innings pitched; used exclusively as a starter since reaching the majors

WEDNESDAY, 4:00 P.M. ET

From Craig Mish of SportsGrid on the latest episode of Fish Stripes Unfiltered:

“They’ve gotten a lot of interest. I’m sure everybody knows that.”

“I don’t think they’re gonna extend Pablo López. There has been no conversation about it.”

“I do think they’re gonna trade him before next week. This is my opinion only—this does not come from fact. I can say right now that I don’t think they have any deal close at all.”

WEDNESDAY, 8:37 A.M. ET

From Jeff Passan of ESPN: