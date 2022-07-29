This article will be updated frequently with the newest information placed near the top of the page...
Pablo López’s 2022 season stats: 3.03 ERA, 3.63 FIP, .204 BAA, 47.4 GB%, 1.8 fWAR in 116.0 IP (20 G/20 GS)
López’s career stats: 3.77 ERA, 3.76 FIP, .233 BAA, 48.3 GB%, 7.7 fWAR in 446.0 IP (82 G/82 GS)
Miscellaneous details: $2.45 million salary this season; under club control through 2024 via arbitration; age 26; has already set a new single-season career high in innings pitched; used exclusively as a starter since reaching the majors
WEDNESDAY, 4:00 P.M. ET
From Craig Mish of SportsGrid on the latest episode of Fish Stripes Unfiltered:
- “They’ve gotten a lot of interest. I’m sure everybody knows that.”
- “I don’t think they’re gonna extend Pablo López. There has been no conversation about it.”
- “I do think they’re gonna trade him before next week. This is my opinion only—this does not come from fact. I can say right now that I don’t think they have any deal close at all.”
WEDNESDAY, 8:37 A.M. ET
From Jeff Passan of ESPN:
For upward of two years, the Marlins have flirted with dealing López, the 26-year-old right-hander whose seven innings or two-hit, no-walk, 11-strikeout ball Tuesday night left quite an impression. The Marlins do have Sandy Alcántara, but the remainder of their rotation is by no means dominant, and as great as right-handed prospects Eury Pérez and Max Meyer may be, Miami would need a huge haul to warrant giving up 2½ years of López.
