Do New Casinos End Up Being Looser At the Start?

This is a question that has been asked time and time again. It’s one that doesn’t have a clear answer, as there are pros and cons to both new and existing casinos.

On the one hand, new online casinos often offer more generous bonuses and promotions in order to attract customers. They may also have more modern facilities and amenities than older Australian casinos.

On the other hand, existing online casinos have a proven track record and may offer loyalty programs and other perks to keep customers coming back. They may also be less likely to make major changes that could upset customers or employees.

So, which is better? In this post, John Gold from BetPokies will take a look at different aspects and attempt to answer this question.

Can I Expect More Payouts From New Casinos?

This is a difficult question to answer, as it depends on a number of factors.

For example, if a new online casino in Australia has just opened, they may be more likely to offer higher payouts in order to attract customers and build up their business.

If you choose new Australian casinos that are licensed, you are protected by Australian law and you have nothing to fear.

However, in reality, new casinos do not pay more. As a matter of fact, there are instances where they tend to pay less to cover the initial capital. This means that as a player, you do not need to visit a casino on day one, hoping to get more winnings. Instead, you can just wait for a while to see how the new online casino fares before playing there.

Are Newer Casinos More Generous with Promotions?

Yes, they are. Newer online casinos are more generous with their bonuses and promotions because they need to attract customers. They may offer:

bigger welcome bonuses

more no deposit bonuses

bigger monthly bonuses

more free spins, and other promotional offers.

However, you should always read the terms and conditions of these promotions before claiming them. This is because some of these offers may come with wagering requirements that are impossible to meet. As such, you may end up losing more money than you win.

Understanding Progressive Payout

Casinos will always have an edge over the player, as this is how they generate income. However, the size of this edge will differ from one casino to another. For example, some Aussie online casinos may have a higher house edge, while others may have a lower one.

The thing about progressive payout schemes is that the longer you play, the higher your chances of winning become. This is because the jackpot grows with each spin of the reel. As such, if you are patient and keep playing, you may eventually hit the progressive jackpot and walk away with a huge payout.

Of course, this does not mean that you will always win when playing at a progressive casino. There is still a chance that you will lose money. However, your chances of winning are much higher than if you were to play at a regular casino.

Does Non-Progressive Matter?

Yes, it does. Even though the odds of winning are lower at a non-progressive casino, you can still win big if you get lucky. In fact, some of the biggest jackpots have been won at non-progressive casinos.

So, if you are looking for a new Aussie online casino to play at, it is important to consider both the progressive and non-progressive options. This way, you can maximize your chances of winning.

How Much Time Will a New Online Casino Take to Stabilize?

It takes time for any new business to stabilize. This is especially true for casinos, as they need to build up a customer base and generate income. In most cases, it will take a new casino at least two years to become profitable.

Some of the factors that affect the growth and stability of a new casino include:

Type of games offered

Payouts

Payment options

Safety measures

During this stabilization period, you can expect the online casino to make a lot of changes. They may change the games they offer, the promotions they run, and even the staff. As such, it is important to be patient and give them time to get everything in order.

It is imperative to think of a new casino as any other type of business. There are tons of factors that will affect its ultimate stability.

The Verdict: New or Existing?

So, which is better—new or existing online casinos in Australia? Ultimately, the decision will come down to your personal preferences or you may read the experts in this field. If you are looking for more generous bonuses and promotions, then you should go for a new casino. On the other hand, if you want to minimize your risks and maximize your chances of winning, then an existing casino would be a better choice.

And if you’re facing a gambling addiction, get free help and call the National Gambling Helpline on 1800 858 858.