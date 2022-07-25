Ely reacts to the Marlins’ series win over the Pirates...and the numerous injuries and fundamental mistakes that soured it (5:30). A recent addition to Fish Stripes, Grant Kiefer hosted a lengthy Twitter Space on Sunday night focused on the MLB trade deadline. Listen to an excerpt of it in here (16:30).

Fish Prospects of the Week: Jackson Rose (High-A Beloit) and Charles Leblanc (Triple-A Jacksonville).

Enjoy Episode 174!

Grant’s Space covered Marlins trade candidates, potential trade targets who would be upgrades for the team at shortstop and center field, and more.

Follow Grant (@KieferMedia), Fish Stripes (@fishstripes) and Ely (@RealEly) on Twitter. Check out our full coverage here at FishStripes.com.

Fish Stripes is ranked by Feedspot as the world’s No. 2 Miami Marlins podcast (trailing only the pod that’s produced by the franchise itself). Our programs include The Offishial Show, Big Fish Small Pod, Fish Stripes Unfiltered and Earning Their Stripes. All new episodes are posted to FishStripes.com/podcasts. You can subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Podbean, Megaphone or wherever you normally get your pods from.