2022 Miami Marlins First-Half Award Winners

The Miami Marlins are currently on their way to Pittsburgh to face the Pirates in what is a must-sweep series. The Marlins have gone 43-49 this season (4th in the NL East and 6th in the NL Wild Card race) and find themselves still alive in the playoff chase.

With the majority of the regular season already done, we need to give credit to the heroes of the 2022 season so far.

The Fish Stripes staff all sent in their selections for our 2022 Marlins first-half awards. I included detailed descriptions for why I chose each player for a particular award.

Kevin Barral

MVP: Sandy Alcantara (Honorable Mention: Jazz Chisholm Jr.)

This was by far the easiest selection for the MVP and Cy Young due to the type of season Alcantara has had. Sandy is posting the lowest ERA of his major league career at 1.76 along with a 2.72 FIP. Amazing overall numbers.

When looking at the monthly splits on the season, Sandy has never gone over a 3.00 ERA and currently is in the midst of his best month of the season with a 0.78 ERA. Sandy is also on pace to surpass the 200 innings mark by a wide margin.

A big issue within the rest of the Marlins pitching staff has been high-leverage situations. Sandy is unhittable in high leverage (.202 batting average and .253 on-base percentage).

Every time Sandy is on the mound you feel better about your chances of winning. He will give you at least 7-8 innings a game and sometimes finish the whole game. Sandy’s velo actually increases throughout the game which helps him remain effective despite facing the same hitters over and over again.

Sandy has been the best pitcher in all of baseball, and it isn’t even close. He has the most innings pitched and is deservedly gaining national attention from the media, emerging as the clear favorite for the NL Cy Young Award as well.

Best Hitter: Jazz Chisholm Jr.

This award really came down to the wire. Garrett Cooper was my runner-up for this award. Jazz took the award just due to how much he has had to carry this offense at times and showed more than enough to also be voted into the 2022 MLB All-Star Game as the starting 2nd baseman.

Jazz began the month of April hotter than anyone else in the league and put himself up there as an early NL MVP candidate. The month of May was a struggle for the Marlins team as a whole. Although Jazz took some dips in stats he played well and showed he was an All-Star player.

Cy Young: Sandy Alcantara (as explained above)

Rookie of the Year: Braxton Garrett (Honorable Mention: Nick Fortes)

After struggling in his first couple of stints in the big leagues, Braxton Garrett has turned it around and is succeeding at the big league level at a pace that not many expected.

One big adjustment this time around is the use of the slider more (33.9%). Garrett’s trust, movement and command of that pitch has solidified him in the Marlins starting rotation.

Many may believe Fortes should be the Marlins Rookie of the Year, but Braxton has been such a valuable piece, keeping the starting rotation together despite some injuries.

Comeback Player of the Year: Anthony Bass (Honorable Mention: Garrett Cooper)

When the Marlins signed Anthony Bass to a 2-year deal, he was expected to be the Marlins closer moving forward. That was not the case as Bass was one of the worst pitchers on the team last season.

2021 stats: 3-9, 3.82 ERA, 4.93 FIP, 0 SV (61.1 IP)

Bass didn’t record a single save and blew about every save opportunity he had. What gave much hope for the free agent signing was how he handled a role change. After the 2021 MLB trade deadline, Bass was placed in the 7th inning where he impressed. Bass held an ERA of 1.00 in the 7th inning.

2021 2nd half stats: 2-4, 2.77 ERA, 4.25 FIP (26.0 IP)

The start of 2022 began with Anthony Bass pitching in an extra innings game against the Giants in which he gave up the game-winning hit to Austin Slater. Since then, he’s been basically perfect.

Bass was placed as the Marlins 7th inning man and made the best of it as he was and still is unhittable when he is on the mound. In the 7th inning, he is at a 0.78 ERA and has allowed only 2 earned runs (zero homers). Bass is easily the comeback player of the year and should’ve been an All-Star as well.

2022 stats: 1-3, 1.36 ERA, 2.13 FIP, 0 SV

Most Surprising Player: Jon Berti

If someone told me at the beginning of the season that Jon Berti would league the major leagues in stolen bases, I would think they were crazy. He has been nothing short of amazing rebounding from a concussion that ended his 2021 season.

Berti in the month of June had himself quite the stats, including a franchise record-setting streak of successful stolen base attempts and provided big hits for the offense. His versatility helps the defense too.

Most disappointing player: Trevor Rogers (Honorable Mention: Avisaíl García)

After being the runner-up in the 2021 NL Rookie of the Year voting and an NL All-Star, Trevor Rogers has been in a huge sophomore slump.

2021 stats: 7-8, 2.64 ERA, 2.55 FIP, 133.0 IP, 1.150 WHIP

2022 stats: 4-9, 5.46 ERA, 4.53 FIP, 84.0 IP, 1.548 WHIP

One big factor in Trevor’s downfall has been the changeup which just isn’t as good as it was in 2021. Rogers also has been very inconsistent this season when it comes to facing a lineup more than once. There are concerns about his status with the team moving forward.

Daniel Rodriguez

MVP: Sandy Alcantara

Best Hitter: Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Cy Young: Sandy Alcantara

Rookie of the Year: Nick Fortes

Comeback Player of the Year: Anthony Bass

Most Surprising Player: Jon Berti

Most disappointing player: Trevor Rogers

Isaac Azout

MVP: Sandy Alcantara

Best Hitter: Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Cy Young: Sandy Alcantara

Rookie of the Year: Braxton Garrett

Comeback Player of the Year: Anthony Bass (Honorable Mention: Zach Pop)

Most Surprising Player: Braxton Garrett

Most Disappointing Player: Jacob Stallings

Alex Carver (Fish on the Farm)

MVP: Sandy Alcantara

Best Hitter: Garrett Cooper

Cy Young: Sandy Alcantara

Rookie of the Year: Nick Fortes

Comeback player of the year: Anthony Bass

Most Surprising Player: Jon Berti

Most disappointing player: Avisaíl García

Noah Berger

MVP: Sandy Alcantara

Best Hitter: Jon Berti

Cy Young: Sandy Alcantara

Rookie of the Year: Nick Fortes

Comeback Player of the Year: Anthony Bass

Most Surprising Player: Garrett Cooper

Most Disappointing Player: Avisaíl García

Ely Sussman

MVP: Sandy Alcantara

Best Hitter: Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Cy Young: Sandy Alcantara

Rookie of the Year: Nick Fortes

Comeback Player of the Year: Anthony Bass

Most Surprising Player: Braxton Garrett

Most Disappointing Player: Jacob Stallings

Grant Kiefer

MVP: Sandy Alcantara

Best Hitter: Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Cy Young: Sandy Alcantara

Rookie of the Year: Nick Fortes

Comeback Player of the Year: Anthony Bass

Most Surprising Player: Jon Berti

Most Disappointing Player: Jorge Soler

Hector Rodriguez

MVP: Sandy Alcantara

Best Hiter: Garrett Cooper

Cy Young: Sandy Alcantara

Rookie of the Year: Nick Fortes

Comeback Player of the Year: Anthony Bass

Most Surprising Player: Jon Berti

Most Disappointing Player: Avisaíl García

Louis Addeo-Weiss

MVP: Sandy Alcantara

Best Hitter: Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Cy Young: Sandy Alcantara

Rookie of the Year: Nick Fortes

Comeback Player of the Year: Anthony Bass

Most Surprising Player: Jon Berti

Most Disappointing Player: Jorge Soler

How would your first-half award picks compare to ours? I want you to get in on the action.

Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter.