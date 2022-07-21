Ely begins with the availability of Nationals superstar Juan Soto and why even the Marlins need to kick the tires on him (3:30). Then, Ben Carlisle of BleedTechBlue joins Ely and Daniel Rodriguez (18:45) to dive deep on three of the team’s draft picks: Jacob Berry (1st round, LSU), Kyle Crigger (7th round, Louisiana Tech) and Cade Gibson (10th round, Louisiana Tech).

Enjoy Episode 173!

Berry has already signed with the Marlins and received a $6 million bonus. During his only season with the LSU Tigers, the 21-year-old slashed .370/.464/.630 with 15 home runs in 53 games.

Drafted in the seventh round (No. 202 overall), Crigger posted a 2.68 ERA and 1.17 WHIP with 120 K in 111.0 IP during his career with Louisiana Tech (60 G/1 GS). The right-hander’s slot value is $239,000.

Drafted in the 10th round (No. 292 overall), Gibson posted a 5.57 ERA and 1.38 WHIP with 159 K in 156.2 IP during his career with Louisiana Tech (42 G/24 GS). The left-hander’s slot value is $154,500.

Crigger and Gibson helped lead LA Tech to the 2022 Conference USA championship.

LSU and LA Tech faced off twice during this past college season, on February 23 in Rustin and March 23 in Baton Rouge. The Bulldogs won both games.

