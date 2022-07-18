Ely begins the show by revisiting a demoralizing Marlins series against the Phillies and updating the progress of Miami arms rehabbing from injuries (4:15). Then, he turns it over to the Fish Stripes LIVE crew for live reaction to the drafting of first-rounder Jacob Berry (14:30), a polished, 21-year-old switch-hitter out of LSU.

Fish Prospects of the Week: RHP Zach McCambley (Pensacola) and OF Toby Simmons (DSL Miami); honorable mentions to RHP Santiago Suárez (DSL Miami) and OF JJ Bleday (Jacksonville).

