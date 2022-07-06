Miami’s top 10 sports icons and why they matter

It is a great season. We don’t discuss Christmas chaos in the Dadeland malls or a massive Publix rush for cranberries or turkeys. It is this unique time of year in which fans in Miami are free to watch any Miami team play on the ice. We’re here to thank all those who helped create our sport craze for decades!

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

Jacksonville Jumbo is playing at a high level in the Southern League for the longest of any team member. Fans: 52,000 Sporting: Baseball League: Southern League City: Jacksonville Established: 1961 The minor league baseball team was part of the Southern League as an affiliated Class Double A affiliate of the Miami Marlins. From 1983 until 1989 Jacksonville Suns baseball team was officially nicknamed Jacksonville Expos due to their affiliation with Montreal Expo. The team changed its name to Jacksonville Shrimp only after the 2017 season. The teams play home games in the 11,000 seat Financial Park opened in 2003.

Miami Dolphins (NFL)

Football fans should make sure they purchase tickets for the Miami Dolphins’ game at Hard Rock Stadium. The Miami Dolphins was established in 1966 and played in the American Football League. Until 1971, the Miami Dolphins were the sole NFL team to have had perfect seasons and this is an achievement that still stands today. While Dolphins often play the playoffs in their regular season, they have never been a Super Bowl winner in the last decade in fact. I think it’ll be their year! Have fun with dolphins on the water. Book a dinner at the luxury Bentley Hotel, and spend a day exploring the Miami’s famous nightclubs after the game.

UCF Knights

Knights holds six conferences in its division. Fans: 194,000 Sport: NCAA College Football League: Orlando University was created in 1979 and the University of Central Florida began fielding a formal varsity football team in 1979. The Knights now play a total of six games and have won six conference titles. They are members of the American Football Conference (AFC). In addition, UCF has a soccer and basketball program, as well as a baseball program. The football team plays their home matches on the Spectrum Stadium on the University campus.

Miami Heat (NBA)

Are you interested in watching hoops? Take part in a Miami Heat’s game. Miami’s basketball teams started playing in the NBA in 1988. The team has won the NBA championship twice, six conferences and 14 division titles. Some notable players you’ll likely hear who previously or today played for the Heat include Shaquille O’Neal, Kyle Lowry. LaMar Odom is a former NBA player with a career record with the Heat. The Miami Heat are coached by the Miami Heat in the FLX Arena located right across Biscayne Bay. There are so many wonderful activities when planning the game.

Miami FC

Fan walking into stadium with flag on their shoulder. Photos by: Miami Football. Facebook page. Fans: 970,000 sports: Soccer League USL City Miami. In 2006 Miami FC was formed and captured press attention after signing former World Cup winning players Zinho and Romario. In 2011, the club changed its name and joined the North American Soccer League. Currently the Miami FC has been established in 2015 and was promoted to the USL Championship. It competed with different teams over the years. It plays at Riccardo Silva Stadium of Florida International University.

Miami Hurricanes

The teams play home fixtures at Miami Gardens Hard Rock Stadium. The Miami Hurricane Facebook Page. Fans. 374,000. Sports: NCAA Football. Miami Gardens. The team was established in 1926 (football). The team represents Miami and is among the best-known and prestigious football teams in NCAA history. The Hurricanes are competing in NCAA’s FBS Division I, Division II Coastal Division (ACC). The team played home games at the Hard Rock stadium at Miami Garden. In addition to baseball, basketball and soccer the Hurricanes play in the University in many sports.

Inter Miami

The Beckham franchise is coming to the MLS now and the team has three official fans: the Siege, Southern Legion, and Vice City 1896. Facebook: Inter Florida Football Association Fans: 1,503,000. Sport: Football League: MLS. Fort Lauderdale: Fort Lauderdale. In 2018, Inter Miami made their debut in the major leagues of MLS under David Beckham. During their first half of the season, they lost 2-1 to defending champions DC Utd. Rodolfo Pizarro scored his first goal for the club in his career. The League suspended their home opener against Miami FC Stadium.

Florida Panthers (NHL)

The Florida Panthers have existed since 1993. The two have won conference championships two times and division titles two times. Among those Panthers notable players that might be recalled are Rob Niedermayer, Roberto Luongo, and Pavel Bure. The Panthers’ home ground is FLA Arena, which is situated in Sunrise, Florida. If you are coming to Sunrise for Panthers games, you should also take time to buy at Sawgrass Mills. Visit Dauer’s Muse d’Autos Classics or walk around.

Orlando Pride

Orlando Pride is a key NWS team. (Photo: Florida Pride). Fans. Sport. Football leagues: NWSLs. City: Orlando. In October 2015, the owner group of Orlando City SC announced that the Orlando Pride was the first expansion team for the female pro league. Alex Morgan and Kaylyn Kyle were the first players to join their respective clubs. Orlando Pride play at the Exploria Stadium in Orlando. It was built for the NWSL season in 2017 with a capacity for 21,000 spectators.

Tampa Bay Vipers

Fans are really concerned about Viper. Photographs by: Florida Vipers Facebook. Fans: 21,000 Sport: Football League: ExFLC city: Tampa Founded in 2018, The Vipers is an American professional football club from Tampa that plays its home matchups in Raymond James Stadium along with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of the NFL and the Tampa Bay Rays. The club participated in the XFL which ended its operations after declaring bankruptcy in April 2020.