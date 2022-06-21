Upwork is a website where freelancers can find work across many industries and skills. The job listing will indicate the budgets; you can choose to work for these or not and set your own rate. Upwork recently added Projects, which allow freelancers to list completed projects for sale. In this way, you can earn extra cash while doing something you already love.

Below, I have listed 7 Side hustle apps that can make you extra money!

Slidejoy

Slidejoy pays users for unlocking their mobile phones. After opening their phones, they are prompted to view advertisements, which may lead to a website or video. They can either view these advertisements or skip them to cash out. The amount they earn equals the number of times they unlock their phone. So it’s possible to reach $5 to $15 each month. But, of course, if you use your phone often, you can make even more! You can cash out in your account via Paypal, Square Cash, Google Play credits, or donate to a charity.

Surveys on the Go

If you have an iPhone, you can earn cash from surveys. Many of these apps will pay you in cash or gift cards. You can check your account daily and make some money by taking surveys. You can also visit gas stations, shopping malls, or even restaurants. In addition to cash, you can also earn points, which you can redeem for gift cards or PayPal cash.

You can also use the location services to earn cash, such as GPS mapping. By taking surveys in your location, you can make more money and higher-paying surveys. Some apps also offer opportunities to tutor students or take surveys about products or services.

Postmates

There are many ways to make money as a side hustle, from delivering pizzas to making deliveries through Instacart. For example, you can make money delivering groceries by picking up orders at local stores and restaurants, and you’ll receive a weekly paycheck.

One of the easiest ways to sign up is through Postmates’ fleet app, which connects couriers to customers. Once a match is made, the courier picks up the delivery and delivers it within an hour. You don’t need a car to do this job, as you can use public transportation instead.

Foap

There are tons of side hustle apps available, some of which pay you for new users and some of which pay you to watch TV or complete surveys. For example, suppose you are a fan of video games. In that case, you can earn money by playing online casino games or playing mobile games. Other side hustles, such as apps that help you deliver food or pay to watch video trailers, may be easier to find. But unfortunately, some side hustles are more like mini-jobs than full-time incomes.

Airbnb

You may be interested in Airbnb as a side hustle app to earn extra cash. The app offers on-demand renting options. However, in 2016, Airbnb launched the Experiences service. With this, locals can list fun activities and share them with travelers. This can be a great side hustle if you’re charismatic or know a lot about a specific city. In addition to making extra money, you can also use Airbnb to find exciting travel experiences.

You can make extra cash by listing your spare room or house on Airbnb. You can control the price and set the availability. Guests will book your place through the app or website, and you’ll receive the payment once they check-in.

OfferUp

If you’re tired of sitting at your desk, OfferUp may be the best side hustle app. It pays you to browse the web and perform tasks such as watching videos or reading emails. You can work from home, set your own hours, and get paid quickly. Another way to make money is by selling used items. OfferUp allows you to list items for sale for as little as 30 seconds. You can sell high-value items locally or ship them to distant buyers.

Lyft

While driving for Lyft may not be the most straightforward job to land, it can make you a decent amount of money. Sign-on bonuses for this side hustle app are one-time deals that can pay off quickly. Once you’ve signed up, you can start earning close to minimum wage as a driver. As you can see, the possibilities are endless, and with some brilliant work, you can become a successful Lyft driver.

As a Lyft driver, you will need to know the hours of the day when the company is busiest. Therefore, you should schedule yourself during those hours, particularly on weekends and holidays.

Final Thoughts

These side hustle apps are free and available for Android and iOS users. Upwork is a great side hustle for introverts and is a viable way to supplement your income. All you have to do is download the app and start earning money! You’ll be able to make a decent amount of money in no time.