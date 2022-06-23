 clock menu more-arrow no yes
2022 MLB Draft Profile: Gavin Cross

Should the Marlins select Cross if he’s available with their first-round draft pick?

By Hector Rodriguez
Virginia Tech Hokies outfielder Gavin Cross (19) watches a pitch during a college baseball game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and Boston College Eagles on April 22, 2022 at the Eddie Pellagrini Diamond in Brighton, MA. Photo by Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Position: OF

Height: 6’3″

Weight: 210 pounds

School: Virginia Tech

Gavin Cross is a 6’3”, 210-pound outfielder prospect who plays for the Virginia Tech Hokies. Cross wasn’t a highly-touted prospect coming out of high school but had three spectacular seasons at Virginia Tech to put himself on the map.

During his freshman season, Cross played and started in all sixteen games of the 2020 shortened season. He was named a Freshman All-American after batting .369 with 24 hits and a .793 OPS.

After his freshman season was cut short, Cross emerged as one of the best players in the country. Cross slashed .345/.415/.621 with 70 hits, thirteen doubles, five triples, eleven home runs, 35 RBIs, and had a 1.035 OPS. Cross was named a Second Team All-American and played for the USA National Collegiate team.

During the 2022 season, Cross built off that impressive 2021 season with an even better one. The Tennessee native slashed .328/.411/.660 as a junior with 80 hits, fourteen doubles, eight triples, seventeen home runs, 50 RBIs, twelve stolen bases, and a 1.071 OPS.

Cross has the opportunity to be the first position player from Virginia Tech to be selected in the first round of the MLB Draft since Franklin Stubbs in 1982. Due to his above-average hitting tools and impressive production with both the Hokies and Team USA, it’d be surprising to see him fall beyond that.

Strengths

  • Quick bat speed
  • Plus power
  • Plate discipline improved
  • Drives the ball well to all fields
  • Great numbers against good competition
  • Plus speed

Weaknesses

  • Projects as a corner infielder
  • Does have some swing-and-miss
  • Struggles with breaking ball recognition

Pro Comparison: Brandon Nimmo

Projection: Early 1st Round

Bottom Line

Gavin Cross is a very sound all-around hitter with plus raw power. He still has some room to fill in his frame especially if he’s going to move to a corner outfield position or first base.

Cross’ bat will carry him through the system but he does need to work on his approach and pitch recognition. He has struggled with laying off breaking pitches out of the zone. He is still not a finished product. If Cross can learn to read the spin on the ball, he has a chance to become a very productive MLB player in the future.

I am not sure where Gavin Cross ranks on the Miami Marlins’ draft prospect board, but his offensive potential is too high to be ignored entirely. It’ll be interesting to see if the buzz surrounding Cross builds once MLB teams start hosting private workouts.

