As underwhelming as this 2022 Marlins season has been, imagine where they’d be without Sandy Alcantara! The MLB leader in innings pitched has almost single-handedly carried the Fish to wins in seven of his last eight starts, allowing the club’s relievers to rest and keeping Miami within shouting distance of the National League Wild Card spots. Ely discusses the Friday, Saturday and Sunday games between the Marlins and Mets (3:15), then breaks down why Alcantara is among the NL’s most valuable individuals regardless of position (14:15).

Fish Prospects of the Week: LHP Josh Simpson (Pensacola) and INF José Salas (Jupiter); honorable mentions to LHP Pat Monteverde and LHP Zach King (Beloit) and OF Osiris Johnson (Jupiter).

