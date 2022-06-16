The 5 Most Played Slot Machines You Need to Try

When we talk about slot machines, we are basically talking about luck-based games. Neither experience needed, nor special skills – only luck. Slots are always in high demand in any online casino and when it comes to choosing a slot machine, there are so many choices and themes. In this article are gathered 5 the most played slot machines, the best real money slot machines which you can play online this year!

Starburst Slot (NetEnt)

Game developer NetEnt made a slot full of gems and luxury – Starburst, which is the game that you can enjoy in the best online casinos. Starburst slot includes amazing graphics, inspired by arcades, and vivid details, such as brightly-colored gems and bonuses.

It has five reels and ten winning paylines and it has several cool features, like Starburst Wild bonus, Respins and Free spins. It’s no coincidence that this slot appears in the list of The Best 3D Slots and The Best NetEnt Slots.

Starburst Wild Bonus

The Starburst Wilds bonus is triggered when a Wild symbol is displayed on three reels. The bonus consists of Free spins. This luck can be repeated 5 times. Thanks to these Free spins, your winnings may increase without any new investments.

If you are one of those who bet money, you may be wondering about the odds of winning at Starburst Slots. Well, also in terms of winning, this slot is very interesting. The return-to-player percentage (abbreviated as RPT) is a good 96.1%. On the other hand, volatility is low. Low-volatility games award prizes more often, even if they are smaller in number.

Mega Moolah Slot (Microgaming)

Mega Moolah is one of the best-known slots for online casino players, as it holds the record as the game that has paid the most money in a progressive jackpot, granting more than 19 million dollars to a single winner.

In Mega Moolah you will see symbols related to the animals that you would find on an African safari, for example, the ones with the highest value are the elephant, the buffalo, the giraffe, the zebra and the antelope, but you will also see symbols of lower value such as the letters J , Q, K, A and the number 10.

In addition, you will find special symbols such as the Wild, which is represented by the lion, and the Scatter, which we will talk about later on its functions within the game. Also, you may get yourself no deposit bonus to play online slots for completely free – just click the link!

The return-to-player (RTP) of Mega Moolah is 88.12%.

Divine Fortune Megaways Slot (NetEnt)

Divine Fortune Megaways action takes place on a screen with 6 reels. At the start of each spin, the number of symbols on each reel changes, with a maximum of seven symbols each. If you reach the maximum number of icons on all 6 reels, you will play 117,649 Megaways paylines. To receive the prize, you must land at least 3 matching symbols from left to right on successive reels.

Landing 4 or more Scatter symbols, illuminated hands, will trigger the Free Spins Bonus. Below you can see exactly how many Free spins you can get with Scatters:

4 Scatters – 10 Free spins;

5 Scatters – 15 Free spins;

6 Scatters – 20 Free spins.

At Divine Fortune Megaways, you can place bets between $0.10 and $100 per spin. Regarding return-to-player, the game’s RTP slightly exceeds 96%. NetEnt describes the volatility of the game as moderate to high. It offers some frequent wins partly due to the Respin feature, but also due to its good balance with lower value symbols.

Dead or Alive Slot (NetEnt)

Welcome to the Wild West! Dead or Alive is a classic 5-reel, 3-row slot machine. Its 9 pay lines offer the possibility of winning more than 100,000 times what you bet. The RTP (return to player) of 96.82% is more generous than other machines of this type. But if you want to start playing right now, the best thing you can do is make an account at one of reputable online casinos, and try the game for free before betting.

The game is very easy to follow despite the evocative setting. The Wild and Scatter symbols are labeled as such, and the rest of the symbols are very easily distinguished as well.

Book of Dead Slot (Play’n Go)

Are you a fan of extreme adventure and great prizes? Book of Dead is an online casino slot machine that undoubtedly has it all. This slot’s main character is an adventurer who heads to Ancient Egypt in search of tombs and the mystical Book of the Dead.

The overall gaming experience of this slot created by Play’n Go is very exciting, especially for players who love adventure and fantasy machines. The game is fun and the graphics are very good quality, sharp and attractive.

The presentation of the ancient gods of Egypt, such as Osiris, will appeal to lovers of Egyptian mythology. Similarly, the slot has 3 rows, 5 reels and 10 pay lines to select from. The Autoplay option allows the computer to play the game, between 10 and 100 spins, which can be a very attractive feature for many players. In addition, automatic playback can be stopped at the moment the user deems it convenient. Its RTP is above 96%, making it worth a try.

Conclusion

The 5 slot games above are considered to be the best this year. Try any or even all of them but, of course, with discipline and good budget management and you will get what you want from slots – easy money!