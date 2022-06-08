Canada to Support Internationally Educated Health Professionals

Sean Fraser, the parliamentary secretary to the Immigration Minister, announced that over $1.5 million would be made available to help international students and health professionals in Canada work easier in the country’s health sector who will be also able to play on betchan.com/games/live_casino.

The funds are aimed at promoting information sharing and collaboration in the health sector. They are also aimed at helping international students and health professionals obtain their credentials faster.

The project is built on the success of N4, an online platform that was established in 2019 by the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario. It allows foreign health care professionals to easily navigate through Canada’s various immigration regulations.

The CHEO has a proven track record of helping social and health service sector professionals improve their skills and knowledge to provide better services to newcomers. Marie-France Lalonde, the parliamentary secretary for the immigration minister, noted that the organization has the necessary tools and resources to help newcomers navigate through the immigration process.

Through the partnership with N4, the organization aims to help health care professionals from other countries obtain jobs in Canada’s health care industry.

Aside from helping international students and health professionals obtain their credentials, the funds will also help N4 to serve as a platform that allows other healthcare professionals to find information about foreign credential recognition and qualification in other provinces.

According to Alex Munter, the CEO of the organization, the full inclusion of newcomers in the country’s healthcare workforce will help address the country’s staffing shortages and improve the quality of care. Munter noted that the contributions of newcomers would also help improve the diversity of the country’s healthcare workforce.

This funding comes from the settlement program of Citizenship and Immigration Canada, which is dedicated to supporting projects that will help improve the programming of the organization. Between 2021 and 2023, the IRCC allocated over $1 billion for settlement services.

Due to the tight labor market, the number of job vacancies in the country’s various sectors has increased. In March, Statistics Canada reported that over a million jobs were advertised in the health care and social assistance sectors.