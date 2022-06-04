Kevin and Isaac celebrate their 20th Unfiltered episode by answering Twitter questions with Fish Stripes managing editor Ely Sussman. The guys discuss the following topics:

Joe Girardi fired by Phillies

Non-obvious trade candidates

Willians Astudillo

2022 Marlins All-Stars

Edward Cabrera’s return to majors

Minor league updates from every level

Upcoming Marlins schedule

Enjoy Episode 20!

Subscribe to the Fish Stripes YouTube channel for the video version of every Unfiltered episode.

Follow Ely (@RealEly), Isaac (@IsaacAzout), Kevin (@kevin_barral) and Fish Stripes (@fishstripes) on Twitter. Full coverage here at FishStripes.com.

Fish Stripes is ranked by Feedspot as the world’s No. 2 Miami Marlins podcast (trailing only the pod that’s produced by the franchise itself). Our programs include The Offishial Show, Big Fish Small Pod, Fish Stripes Unfiltered and Earning Their Stripes. All new episodes are posted to FishStripes.com/podcasts. You can subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Podbean, Megaphone or wherever you normally get your pods from.