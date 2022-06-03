2022 MLB Draft Profile: Druw Jones

Position: OF Height: 6’4″ Weight: 180 pounds School: Wesleyan HS (GA) Commitment: Vanderbilt

Druw Jones is a 6’4” 180-pound outfield prospect who plays for the Wesleyan Wolves. Jones is one of the most sought-after high school draft prospects in recent history and also comes from terrific baseball bloodlines. He is the son of five-time All-Star and 10x Gold Glove winner Andruw Jones.

On Perfect Game, Johnson is the fourth-ranked prospect and the second-ranked outfield prospect in the country. On MLB Pipeline, Jones is their #1 ranked prospect for the 2022 MLB Draft.

Already considered a top prospect entering the year, Druw Jones had a tremendous senior season to raise his stock even higher. He demonstrates five-tool potential.

ill post my stats for the culture. .570/.675/1.026 1.702 OPS 65 hits 7 doubles 3 triples 13 homers 39 RBI's 72 runs 33 walks 9 strikeouts 32 stolen bases 10-1 on the mound. i'd say i had a sucessful season — druw jones (@jones_druw) May 25, 2022

Strengths

Elite speed

Plus raw power

Advanced plate approach

Best defensive outfielder in the draft class

Projects to stay at CF at the next level

Baseball bloodlines

Weaknesses

Swing is still a work in progress

Needs to fill in his long frame

Pro Comparison: Byron Buxton

Projection: Early 1st Round

Bottom Line

Druw Jones might be the most hyped 18-year-old prospect we have seen since Bryce Harper. Putting the connection to his father aside, he’s already playing at an elite level and he’s nowhere near his ceiling.

Amidst chants of “overrated”, CF Druw Jones gets a hold of 92 up and goes out to the deepest part of the park. pic.twitter.com/tREKGVWxGX — Will Hoefer (@whoeferbaseball) March 2, 2022

Jones is a very tall and long prospect but has not matured physically yet. Jones can still another good 30-40 pounds to his frame and probably keep his 6.31 speed without sacrificing much on defense. The power potential is there for Jones and he could be a 30 home run player as he starts to fill in.

Druw Jones has a bright future in baseball and he’s worthy of consideration for every team near the top of the 2022 MLB Draft order. Newly updated mock drafts from MLB Pipeline and Baseball America have him projected to go #1 overall (Orioles) and #2 overall (Diamondbacks), respectively.

Druw Jones fought off three pitches from Andrew Dutkanych before sending this 92 MPH FB over the fence for a HR. The ball just kept carrying on the left fielder. He's gonna be a fun one in this cycle. pic.twitter.com/MAlaLDCek2 — Tyler Jennings (@TylerJennings24) July 25, 2021

However, we have seen some crazy things when it comes to the draft. There is no such thing as a lock. If somehow, some way Jones is available at #6, there’s no question that the Miami Marlins should select him. It seems like a long shot but so was the Marlins getting Kahlil Watson last draft. There’s no doubt he would be Miami’s top prospect the moment he enters their farm system.