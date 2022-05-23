On this episode, Ely unpacks everything that mattered from Sunday’s Marlins win (3:30) before celebrating a magnificent Sandy Alcantara complete game (13:45) and bracing for the short-term inconvenience and potential long-term complications of a Jazz Chisholm Jr. injury (25:15).

Fish Prospects of the Week (May 16-22): RHP Gabe Bierman (Low-A Jupiter) and INF Cody Morissette (High-A Beloit); honorable mention goes to RHP Edward Cabrera (Triple-A Jacksonville).

Enjoy Episode 163!

In the 19 career games that Alcantara has pitched on Sundays in the majors, he owns a 2.45 earned run average. Three of his four MLB complete games have come on that day of the week.

It hasn’t been determined yet whether or not Chisholm will require an injured list stint for his left hamstring tightness.

