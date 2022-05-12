Thanks to Martin Berger (4:20) and Fidel Prieto (27:30) for coming on the podcast to take us through the 1997 Marlins championship season in vivid detail!

Enjoy Episode 160!

The Marlins will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of this championship at LoanDepot Park throughout their upcoming series against the Brewers, with special promotions and by reuniting more than a dozen players from the ‘97 team.

