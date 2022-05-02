Three years after being swapped for one another, Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Zac Gallen both look like legitimate candidates for the National League All-Star team. After revisiting the Marlins’ just-completed series against the Mariners (3:10), Ely discusses the immense skills—and minor flaws—that Chisholm and Gallen bring into their first head-to-head matchup on Monday (13:00).

Fish Prospects of the Week (April 25-May 1): RHP Bryan Hoeing and OF Griffin Conine.

Through precisely 162 major league games, Chisholm owns a .246/.302/.439 career slash line (103 wRC+) with 24 home runs and 29 stolen bases. He’s been valued at 3.0 wins above replacement by FanGraphs and 3.6 by Baseball-Reference.

Since being traded by the Fish, Gallen has posted a 3.39 earned run average (128 ERA+) in 46 starts, producing 4.2 fWAR/7.0 rWAR.

