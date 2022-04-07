Marlins announce 2022 Opening Day roster

Here are the 28 Marlins players who’ll be active for Friday’s season opener against the Giants (plus three who are sidelined with injuries).

Position Players (13): 1B/DH Jesús Aguilar, INF/OF Brian Anderson, INF Jon Berti, INF Jazz Chisholm Jr.*, 1B/DH Garrett Cooper, OF Bryan De La Cruz, OF Avisaíl García, C Payton Henry, INF Miguel Rojas, OF Jesús Sánchez*, OF Jorge Soler, C Jacob Stallings, INF Joey Wendle*

Pitchers (15): SP Sandy Alcantara, SP Pablo López, SP Trevor Rogers*, SP Elieser Hernandez, SP Jesús Luzardo*, RP Shawn Armstrong, RP Anthony Bass, RP Anthony Bender, RP Richard Bleier*, RP Daniel Castano*, RP Louis Head, RP Steven Okert*, RP Cody Poteet, RP Tanner Scott*, RP Cole Sulser

Injured List (3): INF José Devers* (10-day), RP Dylan Floro (10-day), RP Sean Guenther* (60-day)

*denotes left-handed batters and left-handed pitchers

No last-minute “surprises” here.

It was clear since the middle of spring training that Henry had leapfrogged Alex Jackson on the catching depth chart. The Marlins traded Jackson on Wednesday to create space for Armstrong on the 40-man roster. Nick Neidert would have been my long man pick over Castano, but they designated Neidert for assignment on Monday. He’s still in DFA limbo.

Of the 28 selections, 12 of them—Alcantara, Aguilar, Anderson, Bass, Berti, Bleier, Chisholm, Cooper, Hernandez, López, Rogers and Rojas—were on the 2021 Opening Day roster.