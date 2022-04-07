Tips to Choose Slots at an Online Casino

Gamblers go to online casinos in search of exhilarating experiences and large payouts. Both are contingent on making the appropriate gaming decision. There are, of course, no video slots that will appeal to all gamers equally. However, there are some criteria that point to slot machines as having a legitimate probability of winning at play free slot machines, as well as high RTP, bonuses, etc. You’ll learn how to pick the best online casino slots in this review.

Payout Ratios

The paytable should be the first item on your mind. It comprises the coefficients that will multiply the line bet if the player collects a set of the supplied symbols. The bigger the win, the better the odds. The player has a chance to win the big prize by selecting a slot with high odds. The x5,000 indication is seen as significant. It may be found in practically every Igrosoft slot machine, as well as games from Microgaming, NetEnt, and other developers.

It should also be noted that some video slots have dynamic paytables. The payout amount is then displayed on the page, not the coefficient. If you use a linear rate of 1 credit, you can calculate the size of the latter. Also, if the machine does not employ paylines but rather ways to win—243, 720, 1024, and so on—finding the coefficient may be tricky.

Return to Player (RTP)

All slot machines have an RTP indicator. This characteristic demonstrates the average level of return of money to the player during a long gaming session. Therefore, the higher the RTP, the more money a gambler can win when the slot is launched. The most giving slot machines have an RTP of 99%. A return of 97-98% is considered a high indicator. If the slot gives less than 95-96%, then you should not choose it.

A logical question arises - how to find out the RTP of an online slot? In almost all modern slots from leading manufacturers, the return to the player indicator is specified in the official help or on the page with the rules. Released in 2014, the video slot with non-standard game mechanics Moody Fruits from Relax Gaming is considered to be the absolute record holder—its RTP reaches 99.908%. Among slot machines with traditional rules, one can single out the classic Mega Joker slot from NetEnt with a return of 99%.

The top 10 in terms of returns also includes devices from Playtech, Rival, Thunderkick, Yggdrasil Gaming. However, not all games provide RTP information. As a rule, old devices do not provide this info. In this case, reviews of slots and reviews of other players will help to understand the characteristics.

Free Spins and Bonus Features

When making a decision, don’t only look at the RTP; there are other factors to consider, such as free spins and bonuses. Money is not removed from the player’s account during free spins; instead, the casino pays for it, which means that there is a chance to win more without making extra wagers. Bonus games can also be enabled, but this happens infrequently. As a result, some slots provide a paid feature as an alternative. Surprisingly, this could be a sign of a giving machine.

There are two sorts of paid bonuses:

Bonus for making a direct transaction. The gambler pays a predetermined amount, such as x100 of the stake, in exchange for respins, free spins, or a bonus game. This function can be found in Microgaming, Big Time Gaming, Relax Gaming, and other suppliers’ gambling games;

A fee is charged in exchange for a higher possibility of triggering a bonus. The player is guaranteed not to earn a bonus, but the likelihood of receiving one grows as the bet size increases.

Progressive Jackpot

The maximum win is defined by the coefficients and bonus multipliers in most online slots; however, other slots have no such constraints. These are games with a progressive jackpot. They have a prize fund that is made up of deductions from bets made by participants all over the world and can expand indefinitely. The sums involved are enormous: the greatest cash settlement so far is 18.9 million euros. This award was given away in Mega Moolah, which is the slot machine with the greatest win on the internet by the Guinness Book of Records on many occasions.

Conclusion

When choosing a slot with a drawing of large sums, it is better to give preference to the progressive jackpot. It is also called cumulative. Fixed amounts of local jackpots are usually much smaller, however, such additional cash prizes are among the advantages of slot machines. Paytable odds, RTP, bonus features, and paid features should all be considered. The combination of these elements allows you to win more frequently and for longer periods of time.