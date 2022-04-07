Fish Stripes’ own Daniel Rodriguez and Noah Berger join Ely Sussman for this one. In a roundup of recent news items, they give their takes on the Alex Jackson trade to the Brewers, the new additions to the menu at LoanDepot Park and the retirements of Jorge Cantú and AJ Ramos. Then, they compare expectations for the 2022 Marlins season.

Enjoy Episode 152!

Entering Thursday, FanGraphs projects the Marlins for a 82-80 record (29.1% playoff odds) while Baseball Prospectus’ PECOTA has them going 80-82 (22.8% playoff odds). Most sportsbooks have their over/under set at 77.5 wins.

The Marlins have a projected payroll of approximately $81 million, easily the lowest figure among National League East teams but the franchise’s highest mark since 2018.

