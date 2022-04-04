The Marlins traded LHP Antonio Velez, OF Kevin Guerrero, a 2022 Competitive Balance Round B draft pick and a PTBNL to the Orioles for RHP Cole Sulser and LHP Tanner Scott; Sean Guenther was placed on the 60-day injured list and Nick Neidert has been designated for assignment.

The Marlins patiently waited for the right bullpen deal to come along, finally pouncing on Sunday night to acquire two of Baltimore’s best major league arms in exchange for prospects. Ely Sussman comments on each of the players involved, even Nick Neidert, the former Marlins Minor League Pitcher of the Year who got designated for assignment in a corresponding move.

Enjoy Episode 151!

A former 25th-round draft pick, Sulser emerged as an effective minor league reliever in his late 20s and broke out in the majors last season at age 31. Scott, 27, had more prospect pedigree during his developmental years, but like Sulser, he’s been used exclusively out of the ‘pen as a big leaguer. Prior to this trade, Scott spent his entire pro career in the Orioles organization.

Baseball Trade Values considers it a fair trade, though I think they are underestimating Velez.

Sulser (four) and Scott (three) come to the Marlins with a combined seven years of club control remaining. However, much of their value lies with their potential to contribute in high-leverage situations right away.

Follow Fish Stripes (@fishstripes) and Ely (@RealEly) on Twitter. Check out our full coverage here at FishStripes.com.

Fish Stripes is ranked by Feedspot as the world’s No. 2 Miami Marlins podcast (trailing only the pod that’s produced by the franchise itself). Our programs include The Offishial Show, Big Fish Small Pod, Fish Stripes Unfiltered and Earning Their Stripes. All new episodes are posted to FishStripes.com/podcasts. You can subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Podbean, Megaphone or wherever you normally get your pods from.