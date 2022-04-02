Jorge Soler has strengthened the Miami Marlins

The Marlins are now considered one of the top league systems in baseball, located in authentic Miami it reflects the passion for the game and shows the atmosphere of entertainment. Marlins attract the media and bloggers who spare no effort to promote their content, buy real YouTube subscribers, and create a strong news background around baseball prospects. One of them is Jorge Soler.

Who is Jorge Soler?

Jorge Soler is a professional Cuban baseball outfielder. His tremendous strength made him promising and although it took him several seasons to become a regular player. He demonstrated the offensive side that made him so highly touted between 2018 and 2019.

Jorge played in the Atlanta Braves of Major League Baseball. He claimed the World Series MVP by hitting a trio of long balls against the Astros. The player turned the script around after spending a couple of months in Atlanta. Soler had a great post-season, although he was briefly interrupted by a positive test for COVID-19. Soler’s heroism was enough to consolidate his place in the history of Braves. He is considered one of the most intriguing remaining free-agent outfielders, on the open market there was plenty of interest in Soler and the Braves were interested in a reunion.

Jorge Soler is a media face. His primary source of income is his career as a television personality. In the digital space, he is a magnet for YouTube sports channels, as well as a focal point for opinion leaders, who create relevant information noise and actively reinvest in advertising, buy YouTube subscribers, do mutual PR, and thereby further illuminate the baseball star.

Marlins signed Jorge Soler

The Marlins sought upgrades, culminating in a long-term agreement with free-agent Jorge Soler. They agreed to a three-year labor contract worth $36 million. It was a potential higher-impact acquisition on the trade market.

Soler is talented but unstable, which is evident throughout his career. So, the task for any interested club is to determine how much to bet on a player whose production is declining over the years. By that same logic, Soler obviously wanted a solid deal that wouldn’t sell the outfielder short for future years if he did return to that 48-homer pace. Soler has opt-out clauses after each of the 2022 and 2023 seasons. This allows some flexibility in both cases. If Soler only stays with the Marlins for one season, the team may opt for flexibility given the ongoing uncertainty in midfield in Miami. If Jorge Soler enjoys a big 2022 season, he can test the market again next winter. In case he doesn’t refuse his contract and meets his incentive terms in 2024, the total value of the deal would be $40 million over three years, which is not a huge expense for the Marlins and a better investment than other contracts with free agents.

To sum up, the future of the Miami Marlins gets even brighter as the organization builds a roster full of exciting talents and invests in the all-around development of its players.