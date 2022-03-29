Remembering Every Marlins All-Star Ever

Each July, Major League Baseball holds what is called the “All-Star Game.” The All-Star Game is an exhibition, which is a word for a practice game, that features baseball’s best players.

Unlike in other sports that hold an All-Star Game, at least one player from each of baseball’s 30 teams have to be selected. The 30 teams are broken up into two leagues: the American League and the National League.

Since they started play in 1993, South Florida’s baseball team has been in the National League. From 1993 to 2011, they were known as the Florida Marlins. Since 2012, they have been known as the Miami Marlins.

In this book, you’ll get to know every Florida/Miami Marlin ever to make an All-Star Game and a little bit about each:

Read the book below or download it for free here.