This episode’s special guest is Erik Bremer, who’s entering his first season as play-by-play broadcaster for the Double-A Pensacola Blue Wahoos. Ely Sussman talks with Bremer about his previous career stops, his relationships with fellow broadcasters Glenn Geffner and Chris Garagiola, first impressions of Pensacola and the Marlins organization as a whole, recent changes to Minor League Baseball on and off the field, and the 2022 Blue Wahoos roster, potentially featuring prospects like Eury Pérez and Zach McCambley.

Enjoy Episode 149!

Bremer has previously worked at all full-season minor league levels. He was most recently with the Low-A Fredericksburg Nationals in 2021, which was the affiliate’s inaugural season. Prior to that, he called games at the Triple-A (Colorado Springs Sky Sox), Double-A (Biloxi Shuckers), High-A (Potomac Nationals, Fredericksburg), collegiate (Cape Cod League) and international levels (Australian Baseball League).

Bremer was once a communications intern for the Minnesota Twins. Erik’s father, Dick, has been broadcasting for the Twins for nearly four decades.

He's been a Wildcat, a Gateman, a Shucker, a Bandit, a SkySock, a P-Nat, a Fred-Nat and now a Blue Wahoo. Congrats, Erik! https://t.co/CdwSXgk2s1 — Dick Bremer (@dbremer_pxp) February 15, 2022

As Bremer mentions on the pod, Blue Wahoos Stadium has upgraded to LED lights for the 2022 season. Those will prove useful during the games themselves, but also for victory celebrations.

Earlier this month, the team completed installation of the same synthetic playing surface used at LoanDepot Park. That will better prepare prospects for the transition to major league competition, Bremer says, and allow the venue to host a wider variety of non-baseball events.

In addition to serving as the Blue Wahoos broadcaster, Bremer will contribute to team social media, public relations and community initiatives.

For Opening Day on April 8, Double-A Pensacola will host the Biloxi Shuckers (Brewers affiliate). It’s a 7:35 p.m. ET first pitch, conveniently right around the time that the Marlins’ major league opener should be wrapping up. Listen to Bremer all season long on MiLB.TV.

Follow Erik (@Erik_Bremer), Fish Stripes (@fishstripes) and Ely (@RealEly) on Twitter. Check out our full coverage here at FishStripes.com.

Fish Stripes is ranked by Feedspot as the world’s No. 2 Miami Marlins podcast (trailing only the pod that’s produced by the franchise itself). Our programs include The Offishial Show, Big Fish Small Pod, Fish Stripes Unfiltered and Earning Their Stripes. All new episodes are posted to FishStripes.com/podcasts. You can subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Podbean, Megaphone or wherever you normally get your pods from.