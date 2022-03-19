Marlins sign Jorge Soler to 3-year, $36 million deal

Per numerous reports, the Marlins have agreed to sign free agent Jorge Soler to a three-year, $36 million deal. Soler has opt-outs after both the 2022 and 2023 seasons, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. Per Craig Mish, the contract can max out at $40 million if the Cuban outfielder achieves certain performance bonuses.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com was first to report Saturday night that an agreement was in place. Earlier in the day, Joe Frisaro of Man On Second Baseball described Soler as the “most realistic free agent” for the Marlins to sign.

Soler is coming off a bizarre though ultimately successful age-29 season. Splitting time between right field and designated hitter for the Royals, he performed below replacement through the end of July (.192/.288/.370, 13 HR, 26.9 K% in 360 PA). But a trade to Atlanta rejuvenated him—he thrived near the top of their lineup over the next two months (.269/.358/.524, 14 HR, 18.6 K% in 242 PA). After contributing only two hits during the NLDS and NLCS combined, he had a crucial role in securing the World Series title for the Braves, winning WS MVP honors in the process.

Soler owns a career .246/.331/.465 slash line over parts of eight MLB seasons with mild platoon splits. He played for an $8.05 million salary in 2021.

Soler had been linked to Miami since the beginning of the 2021-22 offseason. Miguel Rojas was an early advocate for him and correctly predicted the length of his contract during a November appearance on The Chris Rose Rotation.

MIGGY CALLED IT WAY BACK IN NOVEMBER



CC @RoseRotation pic.twitter.com/bvAAtw8cBq — Fish Stripes (@fishstripes) March 19, 2022

Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara immediately reacted to the breaking news via Twitter:

— Sandy Alcantara (@sandyalcantar22) March 19, 2022

This signing comes less than 24 hours after Kim Ng stressed that the Marlins were focused on acquiring “a center fielder who is an offensive threat.” At least Soler can help with the latter, but the Cuban slugger has never made a major league appearance in CF and he’s not about to start now.

Per Mish, the Marlins’ dogged pursuit of Bryan Reynolds is not close to culminating in a trade. If they are able to obtain a conventional, veteran center fielder in time for Opening Day, it won’t be him.

I will be curious to see where the final notable unsigned free agent outfielder, Michael Conforto, winds up and what the contract terms are. His superior defensive versatility and steadier on-base skills should command a higher average annual value. Should the Marlins have paid a premium for that?

The Marlins 40-man roster is full so a corresponding move will be required for Soler’s signing to be announced.

Much, much more to come...