Marlins players changing uniform numbers for 2022

A quarter of the players on the Marlins 40-man roster enter 2022 wearing different uniform numbers from the ones they used in major league games last season.

Jesús Aguilar—switched to No. 99 (previously No. 24). Aguilar would become the first Marlins player ever to wear 99 in the regular season. He made the change to accommodate new teammate Avisaíl García.

Anthony Bender—switched to No. 55 (previously No. 80). The last Marlin to wear 55 in the regular season was Ryne Stanek (2020).

Edward Cabrera—switched to No. 27 (previously No. 79). The last Marlin to wear 27 in the regular season was Brandon Kintzler (2020).

Bryan De La Cruz—switched to No. 14 (previously No. 77). The last Marlin to wear 14 in the regular season was Adam Duvall (2021).

Lewin Díaz—switched to No. 12 (previously No. 68). The last Marlin to wear 12 in the regular season was Joe Panik (2021).

Nick Fortes—switched to No. 54 (previously No. 84). The last Marlin to wear 54 in the regular season was Ross Detwiler (2021).

Payton Henry—switched to No. 59 (previously No. 86). The last Marlin to wear 59 in the regular season was Andrew Bellatti (2021).

Jordan Holloway—switched to No. 25 (previously No. 78). The last Marlin to wear 25 in the regular season was Lewis Brinson (2021).

Miguel Rojas—switched to No. 11 (previously No. 19). The last Marlin to wear 11 in the regular season was Logan Forsythe (2020). He made the change to honor his late grandfather.

Jesús Sánchez—switched to No. 7 (previously No. 76). The last Marlin to wear 7 in the regular season was Sandy León (2021).