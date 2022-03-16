2022 Marlins Season Preview: Dylan Floro

Continuing the 2022 Miami Marlins Season Preview, we have the projected Marlins closer Dylan Floro.

When the Marlins decided not to bring back Brandon Kintzler for the 2021 season, they made a couple last-minute moves to add to their bullpen. One of those was acquiring Floro via trade from the Dodgers in exchange for Alex Vesia and Kyle Hurt.

Floro got off to a terrific start and was a bright spot for the Marlins ‘pen overall. He made 68 pitching appearances—the most games played of his career—and posted a 2.81 ERA. Amazingly, he limited opponents to only 2 home runs all season. When the team traded away closer Yimi García in July, Floro took the job and recorded 15 saves.

Floro made the 4-seam fastball a bigger part of his pitch mix in 2021 to go along with his sinker, slider and changeup. He had an average velocity of 93.8 miles per hour and used it just as often against right-handers and left-handers.

Floro had a strong finish to his first stint as a closer by converting 8 of 9 opportunities in September. However, his 71.4% conversion rate overall was not ideal.

Floro is entering his age-31 season, which will be his second season in Miami and seventh in the big leagues. He is projected by MLB Trade Rumors to earn $2.4M in 2022 as an arbitration-eligible player. He’ll also be arb-eligible in 2023 before becoming an unrestricted free agent.

The Marlins have not declared their closer as of Wednesday morning, leaving the door open that they could still make another trade or signing to upgrade at that spot. Floro’s main competition among current Marlins pitchers would seem to be Anthony Bender.

Expectations for Floro this season are a lot higher than they were in 2021 now that he’s shown us what he can do with high-leverage assignments. The Marlins have not been hesitant to shake up their bullpen from one year to the next. Even though he’s controllable for another year beyond this one, he could be shipped away during or after the 2022 campaign if there is any significant drop-off in his effectiveness.

For as good as Floro was last season, Alex Vesia may have been even better in L.A. Vesia overcame initial control issues to emerge as an unhittable setup man for the Dodgers, missing bats with his high-spin fastball and helping them make a deep playoff run. Both team have benefited from the deal. Their 2022 results will go a long way toward determining which side came out on top.