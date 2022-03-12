2022 Marlins minor league spring training roster

Courtesy of Fish On The Farm’s Alex Carver, here is the full roster of players participating in Miami Marlins minor league spring training. The initial list below was updated as of March 7. I will make additional updates through early April upon confirming various roster moves/reassignments.
The players’ positions are those provided by the Marlins and don’t necessarily reflect how they will be utilized during the 2022 MiLB regular season.
- OF Steven Adderley
- RHP Delvis Alegre
- OF Brady Allen (?)
- OF Tanner Allen
- 1B Lázaro Alonso
- RHP Luarbert Arias (NEW!)
- OF Andre Arthur
- SS Luis Aviles Jr. (NEW!)
- C Will Banfield
- LHP Sandro Bargallo
- C Cameron Barstad
- RHP Jesse Bergin
- RHP Dylan Bice
- RHP Gabe Bierman
- OF JJ Bleday
- RHP Evan Brabrand
- OF Davis Bradshaw
- RHP Huascar Brazobán (NEW!)
- RHP Jeff Brigham
- SS Bryson Brigman
- RHP Raul Brito
- RHP Parker Bugg
- OF Peyton Burdick
- OF Diowill Burgos
- RHP Yoelvis Burguillos
- OF Jorge Caballero
- RHP A.J. Candelario(NEW!)
- SS Yiddi Cappe
- RHP C.J. Carter
- LF Kyler Castillo
- C Santiago Chávez
- 2B Marcus Chiu
- OF Javeon Cody
- OF Griffin Conine
- RHP Tony Cruz
- C Arquimedes Cumana
- UTIL Ray-Patrick Didder (NEW!)
- RHP Mario Doble
- RHP Franyer Duarte
- SS Joe Dunand
- RHP Tyler Eckberg
- LHP Jake Eder
- RHP Breidy Encarnación
- C José Estrada
- RHP Justin Evans
- RHP Tommy Eveld
- LHP Justin Fall
- LHP Jake Fishman
- RHP Evan Fitterer
- LHP Dax Fulton
- RHP Geremy Galindez
- LHP Robert García (NEW!)
- RHP Matt Givin
- SS Erik González (NEW!)
- LHP Luis González
- OF Kevin Guerrero
- SS Devin Hairston
- C Ronald Hernández
- RHP Colton Hock
- RHP Bryan Hoeing
- 3B Bubba Hollins
- C Bennett Hostetler
- RHP Yeuris Jimenez
- RHP MD Johnson
- OF Osiris Johnson
- 1B Troy Johnston
- RHP Holt Jones
- OF Thomas Jones
- LHP Chandler Jozwiak
- LHP Matthew Kent (NEW!)
- 1B/C Coltyn Kessler
- LHP Zach King
- RHP Yeremin Lara
- RHP Zack Leban
- SS Charles Leblanc
- C Ene León
- LHP Maycold León
- SS Ian Lewis
- RHP Jeff Lindgren
- C Joe Mack
- 2B Riley Mahan
- RHP Anthony Maldonado
- SS Ynmanol Marinez
- C David Martinez
- RHP Robinson Martínez
- RHP Zach McCambley
- 2B Jordan McCants
- C/1B Paul McIntosh
- RHP Andrew McInvale
- RHP Brian McKenna
- OF Jhonny Melenciano
- RHP Josan Mendez
- C Jan Mercado
- RHP Jorge Mercedes (?)
- OF Víctor Mesa Jr.
- OF Víctor Víctor Mesa
- RHP Max Meyer
- CF Brian Miller
- RHP Cody Mincey
- OF Tevin Mitchell
- RHP Tyler Mitzel
- RHP Chris Mokma
- LHP Patrick Monteverde
- SS Cody Morissette
- LHP Andrew Nardi
- SS Nasim Nuñez
- OF J.D. Orr
- C/1B J.D. Osborne
- C Jhonaiker Osorio
- LHP Luis Palacios
- 3B Yelinson Pena
- RHP Hunter Perdue
- RHP Eury Pérez
- LHP Jared Pettitte
- SS Federico Polanco
- C Sam Praytor
- RHP Brady Puckett
- RHP Yoilan Quinonez
- C Lorenzo Quintana
- 3B Nic Ready
- RHP Sean Reynolds
- RHP Juan Reynoso
- RHP Yaqui Rivera
- RHP Josh Roberson
- SS Cristhian Rodriguez
- LHP Eliezer Rodriguez
- SS Miguel Rodriguez
- OF Richard Roman
- UTIL Dalvy Rosario
- RHP Jackson Rose
- SS José Salas
- RHP Edgar Sánchez
- RHP Jesús Sánchez
- OF Yoelvis Sánchez
- SS Javier Sanoja
- SS Carlos Santiago (NEW!)
- SS Angeudis Santos
- RHP Jake Schrand
- RHP Jhoniel Serrano
- RHP Cason Sherrod
- LHP Josh Simpson
- SS Demetrius Sims
- C Dustin Skelton
- RHP George Soriano
- OF Maicol Sosa
- RHP Joey Steele
- LHP Will Stewart
- LHP Edison Suriel
- LHP Dameivi Tineo
- SS Chris Torres
- RHP Williams Valencia
- 2B Cobie Vance (NEW!)
- LHP Antonio Velez
- RHP Eli Villalobos
- RHP Luis Vizcaino
- RHP Jake Walters
- SS Kahlil Watson
- RHP Brandon White (?)
- OF Noah Williamson
- LHP Caleb Wurster
- RHP Jimmy Yacabonis (NEW!)
- LHP Jefry Yan
- RHP Aneurys Zabala (NEW!)
- RHP Jesús Zabaleta
- 1B Zach Zubia
