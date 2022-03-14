2022 Marlins Season Preview: Avisaíl García

Visit this page for Fish Stripes’ full preview of the 2022 Miami Marlins season.

Beginning my portion of the 2022 Miami Marlins season preview, we can only start it off right with one of the biggest signings of the offseason in Avisaíl García.

García inked a 4-year, $53 million contract with a 5th-year club option in 2026. He had a poor 2020 season but bounced back in his walk year. García had a career-high 29 home runs with the Brewers in 2021 and led the team in runs batted in and total bases to help push them to the NL Central title.

García has been in the Major Leagues since 2012 with 4 different organizations. Over the course of 23 career playoff games, he is a .273 hitter with 1 HR and 7 RBI.

The addition of García will give the Marlins a bit of offensive flare that they lacked throughout the 2021 season.

For what it’s worth, he has dominated in his career when playing against the Marlins (.379/.455/.621, 2 HR, 7 RBI in 9 G). LoanDepot Park will not be a problem for the 30-year-old.

When it comes to his defensive fit, Avisail García is a big guy (listed at 6-4, 250). He is surprisingly quick for his size, ranking in the 88th percentile in Sprint Speed, but he has struggled in limited chances as a center fielder.

There are rumblings that the Marlins have active trade talks with other teams to potentially acquire an established center fielder, specifically targeting Bryan Reynolds of the Pirates. Craig Mish of SportsGrid predicts that “the Opening Day CF is not on the roster” as of this writing. Principal owner Bruce Sherman said on Monday that he expects significant moves to get done in time for Opening Day.

“I would be very surprised if we don’t make moves by opening day”- Sherman. — Isaac Azout (@IsaacAzout) March 14, 2022

If so, García would be used in a corner spot where he’s most comfortable. Jesús Sánchez would start in the opposite corner.

Historically, García has been at his best when hitting with runners on base. The Marlins are hoping that trend continues this season.

2022 ATC Projections: .264/.327/.445, 23 HR, 76 RBI, 8 SB in 137 G

Bold Prediction: Avisaíl García will have a .300 BA and will hit over 35 homers, including 15 of those at LoanDepot Park.