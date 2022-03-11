2022 Marlins Season Preview series

The 30th season of Marlins baseball will be unlike any other in the history of the franchise. There are new rules impacting gameplay, roster management and player compensation, and more so than any other year since the end of the Jeffrey Loria era, there are relatively high expectations for the club to be competitive at the major league level.

As is tradition, Fish Stripes will be doing a thorough preview with articles on dozens of individual players and big-picture topics. The staff will supplement that coverage with more podcasts and livestreams than ever before.

Expect features on the following players (every member of the 40-man roster plus some notable non-roster invitees): Jesús Aguilar, Sandy Alcantara, Brian Anderson, Anthony Bass, Anthony Bender, Jon Berti, JJ Bleday, Richard Bleier, Jeff Brigham, Edward Cabrera, Paul Campbell, Daniel Castano, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Garrett Cooper, Bryan De La Cruz, José Devers, Isan Díaz, Lewin Díaz, Jerar Encarnación, Dylan Floro, Nick Fortes, Avisaíl García, Braxton Garrett, Monte Harrison, Louis Head, Payton Henry, Elieser Hernandez, Jordan Holloway, Alex Jackson, Pablo López, Jesús Luzardo, Max Meyer, Nick Neidert, Steven Okert, Zach Pop, Cody Poteet, Trevor Rogers, Miguel Rojas, Jesús Sánchez, Sixto Sánchez, Jacob Stallings and Joey Wendle.