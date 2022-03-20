What does this mean for the Marlins’ center field situation? Can Soler co-exist with Garrett Cooper and Jesús Aguilar? How much did Soler’s Cuban heritage contribute to the agreement (on both sides)? Is his strikeout rate reduction legit? How many seasons can we expect him to play in Miami?

Ely Sussman explains that while the signing of Jorge Soler improves Miami’s lineup, it leaves a lot of questions still unanswered.

Soler joins Avisaíl García, Jacob Stallings and Joey Wendle as the most substantial additions to the Marlins roster since the offseason began. Soler is the weakest fielder of the bunch, but he’s also the youngest—entering his age-30 season—and brings reliable over-the-fence power.

Like García, Soler already made his winter home in Miami. His loud tools and preference to play for the Marlins should endear him to the fanbase.

