Ely Sussman is back on the mic to reflect on the deleterious effects that events out of the Miami Marlins’ control—like the COVID pandemic and the ongoing MLB lockout—have had on the franchise’s rebuilding plan. Is ownership willing to spend more to overcome frustrating setbacks on the player development side?

Enjoy Episode 145!

As the MLB lockout enters its 11th week, league owners continue to drag their feet on resolving core economic issues. A delayed Opening Day is increasingly likely, which would be an especially frustrating outcome for the Marlins as they enter the 2022 season with heightened expectations. Even in a best-case scenario, we’re looking at a compressed spring training with less time and reps available to integrate key offseason acquisitions.

Get ready to squeeze The Offishial Show into your weekly schedule moving forward! I’ll be delivering solo pod episodes every Monday for the foreseeable future and additional episodes on most Thursdays, featuring special guests/co-hosts from across the baseball universe.

Follow Fish Stripes (@fishstripes) and Ely (@RealEly) on Twitter. Check out our full coverage here at FishStripes.com.

Fish Stripes is ranked by Feedspot as the world’s No. 2 Miami Marlins podcast (trailing only the pod that’s produced by the franchise itself). Our programs include The Offishial Show, Big Fish Small Pod, Fish Stripes Unfiltered and Earning Their Stripes. All new episodes are posted to FishStripes.com/podcasts. You can subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Podbean, Megaphone or wherever you normally get your pods from.