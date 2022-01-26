How Online Gambling Evolved: Key Moments in the Formation of the Online Casino Industry

Over the past 10 years, the gambling industry has undergone tremendous growth and many changes have been made. Gone are the days of having limited titles available and being restricted by downloads. There have been some great trends that have changed how we gamble today. Here, we take a look at some key moments that have changed the industry and continue to promote growth and success.

These have all played a key role in revolutionizing online gambling. Today, players are able to engage in exciting games safely and securely while having the ability to gamble on any PC or mobile device.

Introduction of Mobile Casinos

The introduction of mobile casinos changed how players were able to access games and place bets. In the early 2000s mobile technology started to become enhanced and players welcomed 3G technology. This allowed for online casinos to be accessed using a web browser. With the ability to now play games from a smartphone or a tablet, players have more access and additional ways for opening and managing casino accounts.

In 2007, the iPhone was released and Google’s App Store launched in 2008. These two things played a huge role in the development of mobile gambling. Online casinos started focusing on developing mobile platforms that could be downloaded. Even though Wi-Fi connections were not as common, the release of casino apps provided a new and exciting way for players to engage in gambling activities.

Along with 3G technology, players saw HTML5 tech introduced. This allowed developers to create games that were not OS-specific, enhancing the experience for all gamblers by allowing all titles to be played on any device. HTML5 platforms also offered better security measures than Flash. Today, you will find that most operating casino sites have an HTML5 powered mobile platform that requires no download or app.

Enhanced Player Perks

As online casinos started to emerge and new sites entered the industry, there was a huge change in promotional offers that were presented to players. Websites started competing to attract loyal members and began offering appealing welcome bonuses to those that signed up. One type of bonus that was effective in appealing to new customers was a no wagering casino bonus. With this, players could sign up, redeem an offer, and instantly cash out what was won. It eliminated any need to complete wagering requirements.

As more players signed up, casinos had to increase and improve the promotional deals that were being offered. In addition to welcome bonuses that had no wagering, players started to see recurring deals like reload offers, free spins, and cashback bonuses. Today, gamblers are able to find casino sites that feature daily, weekly, and monthly promos that all provide free funds or free spins to enhance their experience.

Live Dealer Games Enter the Market

Live dealer games are now a top choice for gamblers online as they provide you with the most realistic experience. With these titles, players can engage in real-time play on games that are streamed from land locations. Changing how players are able to place bets and enjoy classic card and table games, these live dealer titles are controlled by real professional dealers and you have the ability to interact with others. In 2006, Evolution Gaming hit the scene and was the first company to launch a full portfolio of live card and table games.

Starting with just one studio, Evolution games started to attract thousands of players. Today it is hard to find any online casinos operating that do not feature live games. Evolution now has 8 studios worldwide and there are other developers available, including Ezugi, Pragmatic Play, Playtech, and even NetEnt. With the ability to have social interactions while playing games that are streamed in HD, the world of online gambling quickly changed.

These games are designed to replicate the same experience one would have in a land casino. You will find all of the popular games offered, from classic blackjack to game show titles such as Deal or No Deal. Featuring various betting options, jackpot payouts, side bets, and amazing animations and graphics, these games have been one of the key things to change the online gaming industry.

Conclusion

Online casinos remain a popular choice for gamblers all over the world. With enhanced gameplay, better bonuses, exciting live options, and top payouts, the games we play today are far more enhanced than those years ago. As new technology comes into play, the industry is always evolving, presenting players with new and exciting ways to place bets and win.

With these key moments, players enjoyed the ability to play on any mobile device with no download required, could obtain better-paying bonuses with no wagering requirements, and can now interact with real players and dealers at their favorite tables!