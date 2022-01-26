Best Valued Miami Marlins for Fantasy Baseball

These Marlins are recommended targets for fantasy players in season-long leagues with traditional 5-by-5 category scoring.

1. Joey Wendle (3B/2B/SS)

Expert Consensus Ranking: #175 overall hitter

Maybe the best Miami Marlins position player for fantasy this year, Wendle has eligibility at 3 positions and additionally the middle infield and corner infield flex spots. Wendle had an All-Star season in 2021 (460 AB, 73 R, 122 H, 11 HR, 54 RBI, .265 AB, .319 OBP, .741 OPS). That combination of production and versatility is valuable. He put up 244 points—based on ESPN standard scoring—yet was rostered in about 55 percent of leagues by season’s end after slumping in the second half. The downside with Wendle is his unclear playing time situation—he currently is projected for only part-time starts for the Marlins as a backup to Brian Anderson, Miguel Rojas and Jazz Chisholm Jr. But injuries could open up an expanded role for him at any time.

2. Sandy Alcantara (SP)

Expert Consensus Ranking: #13 overall pitcher

After having his best statistical season, Sandy truly bumped up his fantasy value as he will definitely be one of the top pitchers taken in the draft. Sandy is well known for going deep into games, which racks up fantasy points. In 2021, Sandy acquired 421 points on ESPN and was rostered in 87.4 percent of leagues. Knowing that the Marlins will use him as much as possible and making half his starts in the pitcher-friendly conditions of LoanDepot Park are huge factors behind why he is a good bet to have continued success.

3. Garrett Cooper (1B, DH, OF)

Expert Consensus Ranking: #244 overall hitter

Due to a season-ending elbow injury, Cooper wasn’t able to rack up the kind of stats that he’s capable of. The great news is his rehab has progressed nicely and he has been swinging a bat for more than a month now. All signs point to him being available for Opening Day. Cooper has proven to be a good DH as we saw in the 2020 season and throughout much of 2021 after shaking off a slow start, but he remains under the radar nationally. The possibility of a universal DH rule would be huge for Cooper because of the crowded Marlins first base competition involving Lewin Díaz and Jesús Aguilar. Finally, Cooper is injury-prone and he can be a player who you may have to replace from time to time. All things considered, he can be a great waiver wire pickup for you.

4. Anthony Bender (RP)

Expert Consensus Ranking: #179 overall pitcher

After beginning last season on the Marlins’ taxi squad, Bender got his opportunity and did not disappoint. He made it near the All-Star break before allowing an earned runs and was showing flashes of being lights-out closer. In fantasy baseball, he produced 173 points and 3 saves. Bender is definitely around as a late-round option in drafts because he isn’t expected to become the official closer right away. But once he gets the job, he might not ever give it up, turning himself into a key member of your roster.

5. Current Marlins Starting Outfielders Avisaíl García, Jesús Sánchez, and Bryan De La Cruz

Expert Consensus Rankings: #87 overall hitter, #179 overall hitter, and #320 overall hitter

Avisaíl García has the power upside and job security to go in the middle rounds. Even with the possibility of the Marlins adding more outfielders, you know he will be in the lineup every day. Jesús Sánchez is a final round type where you’re betting on the offensive end. Good to have on the bench as a security option. Finally, De La Cruz is a free agent/waiver wire pickup. He can be a solid pickup who showed the world how hot he can get at the plate. Play him at the right moments and DLC can give you the bump you need to win in head-to-head formats.

6. Dylan Floro

In his first Marlins season, Dylan Floro tied for the team lead with 15 saves. He is extremely valuable in fantasy baseball because of the solid chance that he opens 2022 with the closer’s responsibilities. He generally throws strikes and limits home runs, so as long as the Marlins give him comfortable leads to work with, he’s usually going to hold onto them.

You were probably expecting to see more of the Marlins starting rotation. Well, Trev, Pablo, and Luzardo are not giving you the right bang for the buck based on early 2022 fantasy draft results. Maybe that changes when the start of the season approaches.

Let me know your thoughts and which Marlins we could see making an impact on the fantasy baseball world this season.