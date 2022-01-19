6 Steps to the Ideal Aim

If your shots rarely hit the target and the rank in your favorite shooter is far from what you want, it’s a sure sign that it’s time to pump up your skill. In addition to training, you can also look at other players and learn their strategies. You can also place bets, for example on CS:GO cheap betting sites. We will tell you about the six basic steps on the way to a good aim!

Step 1: Look at things realistically

Before we move on to training and specific tips, you need to first outline your goal. What do you want to achieve? Do you want to shoot like s1mple? Or would you like to start with a higher rank in CS:GO? Because it’s not the same thing. Often, professional cyber athletes do a lot of things that just won’t work for the average player who hasn’t reached a certain level.

So the main goal sounds like this: first, learn how to hit the enemy as often as possible, and then everything else.

Step 2: Don’t think too much

The practice of a huge number of professional players indicates that you can learn to shoot well on any device and in any environment. In fact, shooting skill is tied to habit and muscle memory, so outside factors have little or no effect on how accurately you hit the enemy.

There are a lot of variations on how to improve your aim, from “low sensitivity is better than high sensitivity” to “move your whole hand, not your wrist. Many of these tips are really based on the real experience of strong players, but you should understand that they are by no means a constant.

With the right approach and mindset, you can learn to shoot at a good level in any case, even if you have a small table, a boring symmetric mouse, and a 60 Hz monitor.

Step 3: Pay attention to your workspace

When honing your shooting skill, it’s important to create a comfortable environment for yourself. Not what most players would consider them to be, but comfortable in your particular situation. Look at your surroundings and devices, and try to make the most of them to create a really comfortable workspace.

If it is possible to pick up a comfortable mouse, it is better to consider not the specific specs but your personal preferences when choosing one. How well it fits in your hand, how comfortable its weight is, and whether it’s easy to press the LKM and PKM. Does it pull the wire when you suddenly move it? The main thing is that the sensor does not tear off, and the rest is up to you. This also includes a wide mat with a comfortable surface for your mouse to glide smoothly without tripping or scratching the surface.

The next step to comfortable gameplay is a 144G monitor. Its purchase will not improve the shooting in any way, but it will be more pleasant and comfortable to play, and therefore the training will be more productive. The difference between 144 and 60 is really noticeable. The enemy tracking becomes more pleasant. For many strong players, such a monitor is an essential attribute in work.

Step 4: Mouse sensitivity

The one point where many players begin to stumble. We are often told to find our ideal mouse sensitivity, but how to do it?

In this case, only one rule works: convenience = results. To begin with, you need to set the DPI on your mouse to what you are accustomed to in standard PC work. As a rule, this is 400 or 800, but you can have any other value.

Then, go to the sensitivity of the mouse in a particular game.

When selecting mouse sensitivity in the game, it’s not only important how you hit the enemy, but how convenient it is to move, rotate and point to certain places. If you set a certain value, go to the training area and realize that a certain action requires too much movement—it’s a sure sign that it’s worth resetting a couple of values.

After finding a more or less comfortable figure, you need to “lock” it. And this is the most important thing: Do not change the sensitivity of the mouse. Your workouts should take place under the same conditions. Pro-gamers don’t just say that you shouldn’t change sensitivity and aim.

The example of JJonak, a popular Korean pro-player in Overwatch, is quite telling. For a long time, he was an avid fan of Ryujehong, another legendary eSports player from that discipline. So instead of picking up a comfortable mouse sensitivity for himself, he simply copied Ryujehong’s performance. As a result, after many months of training, he became the champion and MVP of the first OWL season, surpassing his teacher.

There was only one reason for that - he played a lot and regularly.

Step 5: Play regularly

All professional cyber athletes say in one voice: to shoot well, you just need to play a lot. A lot, a long time, and on a regular basis. If you don’t do this, then no matter how hard you try, you won’t be able to reach a high level.

Because, again, it all comes down to the fact that shooting is, in fact, a fairly simple skill-based on muscle memory. And that memory has to be developed and trained, which takes time. Regularity is extremely important. Remember a simple rule: it’s better to play every day for half an hour than five hours but once a week.

Step 6: Use cards within the game

There are various aim training apps such as Aim Hero, Osu, Aiming.pro, and 3D Aim Trainer. They are really good and develop the skill. Yet, if your goal is not to shoot well absolutely everywhere but to raise the rank in a particular game, it is much better to use special training maps within the game.

This is due to many factors, but convenience is the most important. Aim trainers are more aimed at honing general reflexes, while specialty cards work better for success in a particular game. Textures, ping, FPS, comfortable weapons and familiar modeling will make your workouts even more effective.

If your training has already begun to bear fruit, the next step is to learn special techniques and tactics in a particular game.