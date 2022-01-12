Will The Miami Marlins Consider Bringing Back Any Former Players In 2022?

The Miami Marlins are closer to the end of their rebuilding. They have also indicated that they will look at free agents, and they have some money to spend this offseason. Marlins general manager revealed that they were planning to add impact free agents on offense. If you have been following the MLB, you must know some of the free agents the Miami Marlins could consider. Additionally, you can visit us-bookies.com to discover top sportsbooks in America, for an exciting supplement of sports entertainment. On the other hand, the Marlins general manager also stated that they are optimistic that the team will do well with the current pitching setup.

She also revealed that they could spend some cash on bats this offseason. The Marlins received money from the new five-year television rights deal. Reports suggest that the deal was worth nearly more than twice the around 20 million USD they made annually in the previous contract. Although it is significantly less than what other teams like the Phillies would bring in, it is something significant.

Help Is On the Way

Additionally, the Merlins players also have a sense that help is coming. Miguel Rojas, a longtime Marlin, claimed that the club was going to spend. He also reiterated that they would do their best to bring the best free agents that they can bring to improve the team. Although the Marlins finished fourth in the NL East in 2021, Miami is a step in the right direction.

The Pitching staff ended the season as the 11th best ERA in MLB. They also have several talented young pitchers aged 26 and below. For instance, Sandy Alcantara is expected to extend his contract, and Trevor Rogers made the All-Star team last season.

On the other hand, Sixto Sanchez, former Phillies top prospect, is also expected to return in 2022. When you throw in other names such as Braxton Garrett, Max Meyer, and Elieser Hernandez, then the Marlins have enough personnel with starting pitching.

The Offense Is the Problem

Miami’s biggest challenge is the offense. They recorded the worst OPS in the National League. As a result, they will be looking to address the matter this offseason. The Marlins will be looking for a middle-of-the-order bat.

Reports suggest that the Marlins could be targeting Nick Castellanos, a Reds outfielder and South Florida, native. They are also reported to be in the market for a starting catcher three years after J.T. Realmuto switched sides to the Phillies.

Moreover, reports also suggest that there is considerable pressure from within for the club to show improvement. The last time the franchise finished with a winning record in a full season was in 2010. In this regard, the Marlins are likely to be a more challenging matchup in 2022. This is not so good news for the Phillies, who have struggled against them in the recent past.