Why Miami Marlins are the team to watch in 2022

The Marlins completed their 2021 campaign in the National League East with a 67-95 record, which was disappointing. This is primarily because the team made it to the 2020 playoffs under different circumstances. The truth is that the results should not discourage their fans; they should be optimistic for a brighter future for the team.

For starters, the Miami Marlins are a young team composed of upcoming talent who have unarguably the most considerable potential to perform. On the other hand, the team management is tirelessly working to ensure the team receives some of the best players who fit in their budget. Let’s dive in on some of the reasons why you should keep your hopes high for the Marlins NL East 2022 outlook.

There Is Still Time to Make Some More Helpful Moves

The Miami Marlins have made incredible moves pre-lockout and achieved more than their competing teams. However, once the lockout lift is effected, they need to go back to the market, focusing on finishing out the roster. It is alleged that the team is in search of another outfielder.

All eyes seem to focus on the renowned talented player, Nick Castellanos. There is no doubt that a Nick Castellanos addition to the team would greatly aid it in attaining a higher level in terms of offense. However, the downside to this is that according to Castellanos stats and experience, he may well be higher than the team’s price range. Nick Castellanos has an overall .278 career average with a .939 career-high OPS. For the past three years, he has generally been above .850 OPS. Castellanos is also the proud owner of a 126 WRC, gaining him a 12th position among the major league hitters. His price tag is currently at an average 4-year, $64 million deal.

The Miami Marlins could now be forced to settle with Eddie Rosario. The 30-year-old professional Puerto Rican player signed a one-year 8 million USD contract with the Cleveland Indians in 2021, which would also be a reasonable price for the Marlins.

The Marlins are also interested in Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks center field or second baseman via a trade. The franchise doesn’t have much money to buy expensive players but has numerous trade pieces.

The fact remains that the Marlins are building among the most respectable offenses thanks to the likes of Jesus Sanchez, Stallings, Brian Anderson, Wendle, Bryan De La Cruz, Garrett Cooper, Jesus Aguilar, Miguel Rojas, and Jazz Chisholm. The franchise is, however, working hard to ensure they bring exemplary talents on board ahead of the return to the postseason. With all these speculations of who might join the Marlins, fans can explore the MLB futures where their odds of winning the 2022 World Series stand at +10,000.

They Have Good Pitching Depth

Did you know that the Marlins are among the teams with excellent pitching depth in the MLB? On the top of the rotation are three studs with one recent extension. The star trio comprised Sandy Alcantara (3.19 ERA in 205.2 innings) in 2021, followed by Pablo Lopez (3.07 in 102.2 episodes ) and Trevor Rogers (2.64 ERA in 133 frames). The Miami Marlins also have the most talented arms competing for the two remaining rotations, further providing extra depth.

Jesus Luzardo, Elieser Hernandez, Nick Neidert, Edward Cabrera, Braxton Garrett, and Sixto Sanchez have had significant league experiences and are equally talented. Max Meyer is also similarly talented and awaits in the wings.

Thanks to Richard Bleier and Anthony Bender, the Miami Marlins also have a solid start to the relief corps, with the ninth inning taken care of by Dylan Floro. This clearly shows that there is extreme pitching talent in the Miami Marlins.

They Have Been Far More Active Than Usual

One of the facts that have been clear for months now in the Miami Marlins is that for them to compete in 2022, they need to work and improve immensely on their offense. The franchise had a rather dismal performance, earning them 29th position in the MLB in every game. They also registered 29th position in OPS with 6.70 and only 3.8, 28th in home runs with 158, which was not expected.

Thankfully, Miami’s technical team acknowledged a problem and moved swiftly to make improvements during the off-season. They brought in Jacob Stallings from the Pittsburgh Pirates, which upgraded to the catcher position. Stallings is an incredible catcher with an elite defense background and a low average offense record.

The Marlins also signed the legendary Avisail Garcia for the right field position. Previously, Garcia with the Milwaukee Brewers enjoyed one of his best career seasons, attaining .262/.330/.490 with 29 homers and 86 RBI.

The Miami Marlins also traded former Tampa Bay Rays infielder Joey Wendle. The talented player is an all-around athlete who can play around the diamond. He previously slashed .265/.319/.422, eight steals with 11 homers.

All these show that the Miami Marlins have greatly improved their offense, and fans should be eagerly awaiting the end of the lockout so we can see all the new additions and how the team performs in the 2022 MLB season.