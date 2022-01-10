- Jeff Passan and Jesse Rogers of ESPN report that “the competitive-balance-tax threshold could wind up as the main hinge point” in the currently stalled MLB collective bargaining agreement talks. They add that “the union believes it’s the league’s turn to make an offer” and therefore, “negotiations are likely to recommence on MLB’s timetable.”
- Rachel Balkovec will make history in 2022 as the first woman to manage a Minor League Baseball team when she serves as skipper of the Tampa Tarpons, the Yankees’ Low-A affiliate.
- Mark DiFelice announced on Instagram that he’ll be the pitching coach for the High-A Wilmington Blue Rocks (Nationals) next season. DiFelice coached in the Marlins organization from 2017-2020.
- The Marlins’ first transaction of the new year was signing right-hander Huascar Brazobán to a minor league deal (presumably with an invite to spring training). Brazobán is continuing to pitch for Gigantes del Cibao during their 2021-22 Dominican Winter League postseason run, contributing a scoreless two-thirds of an inning on Sunday.
- Louis Addeo-Weiss explores a hypothetical blockbuster trade: Max Meyer and Jesús Sánchez for Ketel Marte.
- Enter on Twitter to be eligible to win a Dontrelle Willis Jupiter Hammerheads bobblehead.
- Upcoming episodes of Marlins Jeopardy will include full categories of audience-submitted trivia! Share yours with us here for a chance to be featured on the show (livestreaming every Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. ET on YouTube/Twitter/Twitch).
Filed under:
Offishial news, 1/10/22: Lockout update; another glass ceiling shattered; D-Train giveaway
The latest Miami Marlins coverage to get you through the lockout blues.
Loading comments...