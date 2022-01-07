Ely Sussman reconnects with one-of-a-kind Fish Stripes personality Alex Contreras to vent about the ongoing MLB lockout and analyze what additional moves the Marlins must make to legitimately contend for a playoff spot during the 2022 season (6:00).

Enjoy Episode 144!

As referenced during the conversation, Roster Resource on FanGraphs has an early projection for the 2022 Marlins active roster (assumes no designated hitter). How does your projection compare to theirs?

