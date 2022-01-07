 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Offishial Show Episode 144: Why Marlins Must Keep Adding Talent for 2022

Alex Contreras is back on the pod to discuss how the pieces on the current Miami Marlins roster fit together.

By Ely Sussman and Alex Contreras
Sandy Alcantara presents new teammate Avisail Garcia with his No. 24 Miami Marlins jersey during a press conference at LoanDepot Park @Marlins/Twitter

Ely Sussman reconnects with one-of-a-kind Fish Stripes personality Alex Contreras to vent about the ongoing MLB lockout and analyze what additional moves the Marlins must make to legitimately contend for a playoff spot during the 2022 season (6:00).

Enjoy Episode 144!

As referenced during the conversation, Roster Resource on FanGraphs has an early projection for the 2022 Marlins active roster (assumes no designated hitter). How does your projection compare to theirs?

