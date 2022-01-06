- Isaac Azout released his updated ranking of the Top 30 Marlins prospects, headlined by Edward Cabrera. I found myself in general agreement with most of his selections, though I feel he’s way too low on Ian Lewis.
- For the third straight show, Daniel Álvarez of El Extrabase won Marlins Jeopardy, narrowly beating Isaac. Rewatch it here. The 2021-22 season leaderboard has been updated.
- Kevin Barral grades the Marlins rebuild so far based on major league results, minor league development and off-the-field activities.
- Old friend Zach Thompson speaks to Jake Slebodnick of Bucs Dugout about his pro baseball journey and his 2022 goals.
- Man on 2nd hosted Zach McCambley for a breakdown of his pitch mix.
- Jon “Boog” Sciambi brought amazing stories to his appearance on Inside the Box with Jeff Conine, touching on the 2003 championship team and Conine’s final days playing for the Mets.
- Peter Pratt and Shaun Barrett are now through six parts of their Locked On Marlins podcast series proposing “win-win” hypothetical trades between the Marlins and the 29 other MLB teams.
- Blue Wahoos Stadium will host its first annual “Fish Fest” in Pensacola on the afternoon of January 15.
- Interested in placing any Marlins futures bets? SportsBetting.ag currently gives them +1200 odds of winning their first-ever National League East division title. They are +3300 for the NL pennant (10th among NL teams) and +6600 for the 2022 World Series (tied for 21st among MLB teams).
- The Marlins have an internship available in their amateur scouting department. Apply here.
- On the NL Feast podcast, Sam put together his all-time Marlins team, featuring...Ryan Dempster?! Most of the other selections are more performance-based.
Loading comments...