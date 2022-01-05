- For the third straight season, old friend Justin Bour will play internationally, this time with the Mexico City Red Devils. In researching this piece on remaining players from the Florida Marlins era, I learned that Jorge Cantú was on the team in 2021.
- Buckle up for a massive Marlins Jeopardy show presented by Loupe! The Fish Stripes staff will be streaming live tonight at 7 p.m. ET on YouTube, Twitter and Twitch. We have prepared 40 questions of Marlins-related trivia for our eight contestants. Daniel Álvarez of El Extrabase aims to extend his winning streak.
- Retired right-handed reliever Jim Corsi died Tuesday morning from liver and colon cancer. He joins Gus Polidor and Matt Turner as players from the inaugural 1993 Marlins team who are no longer with us. Corsi was 60 years old.
- José Salas turned pro at age 16, preventing him from earning a high school diploma the traditional way. MLB.com’s Christina De Nicola details how he has been continuing his studies.
- Colby Olson of Just Baseball ranks both Trevor Rogers (No. 14) and Sandy Alcantara (No. 15) among his top 20 MLB starting pitchers, and he says Pablo López is not far behind in the No. 25-30 range.
- Cherished former Marlins broadcaster Rich Waltz—most recently seen and heard with the 2021 Angels—is once again a baseball free agent via Sam Blum of The Athletic. “I’d love to be the voice of a team,” Waltz says. “And I did it for a long time in Miami and had a great time. And the three months with the Angels really felt just like Miami—great people to work with.” A reunion with the Fish is highly unlikely, though I’ll take this opportunity to mention once again that Bally Sports Florida still hasn’t hired a color commentator to replace Todd Hollandsworth.
- The third episode of Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s “Cage Talk” was recorded from The Bahamas with Dom Smith of the Mets.
- Beginning this week, Kyle Sielaff of the Marlins Radio Network will host a one-hour “Around The Horn” show Thursdays at 6 p.m. on Fox Sports 940 AM Radio. Keep in mind that as long as the lockout endures, current 40-man roster players will be off limits for them to discuss.
- The Marlins Communications staff recognized Jeremy Taché’s Marlins Twitter Madness title with a custom press box name plate.
- Congrats to 2021 Marlins draft pick Hunter Perdue and his girlfriend Maxi on their engagement! In his first partial season as a pro, Perdue pitched to a 3.24 ERA and 1.36 WHIP in 25.0 IP combined with the FCL Marlins and Low-A Jupiter Hammerheads.
