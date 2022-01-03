 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Offishial news, 1/3/22: Voté for Taché; Loupe x Fish Stripes; Eddy LA-varez

New, 2 comments

First bits of Miami Marlins coverage to start off 2022.

By Ely Sussman
@miggyslocker/Instagram

  • Squeezed off the Marlins 40-man roster in October, Eddy Alvarez announces that he has signed with the Dodgers for the 2022 season. The mid-lockout timing of the move confirms that it is a minor league deal. Alvarez thanks the Fish “for making a hometown kid’s dream come true.” The two-time Olympian had been with the Marlins organization since 2019, raking at the Triple-A level (145 wRC+ in 106 G) but struggling against major league pitching (64 wRC+ in 36 G).
  • Al Pedrique discusses his colorful career path and coaching principles on Beyond the Bases.
  • Matt Melton of Marlin Maniac suggests Steve Cishek, Brad Hand and other former Fish who should be considered for the 2022 team.

More From Fish Stripes

Loading comments...