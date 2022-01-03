- Dozens of Marlins players from veterans (Anthony Bass, Miguel Rojas) to top prospects (Víctor Mesa Jr., Eury Pérez) rang in the new year with reflective Instagram posts.
- It’s a matchup between Craig Mish and Jeremy Taché in the championship round of Fish On The Farm’s Marlins Twitter Madness tournament. Fish Stripes is endorsing Jeremy. Get your votes in before 10 p.m. ET.
- I’m thrilled to announce that Fish Stripes is partnering with Loupe! Look for them to be featured prominently on our Marlins livestreams throughout 2022. Loupe brings card shows to your pocket. You’re also encouraged to visit their new store in Wynwood. Download their app for free.
- Squeezed off the Marlins 40-man roster in October, Eddy Alvarez announces that he has signed with the Dodgers for the 2022 season. The mid-lockout timing of the move confirms that it is a minor league deal. Alvarez thanks the Fish “for making a hometown kid’s dream come true.” The two-time Olympian had been with the Marlins organization since 2019, raking at the Triple-A level (145 wRC+ in 106 G) but struggling against major league pitching (64 wRC+ in 36 G).
- Al Pedrique discusses his colorful career path and coaching principles on Beyond the Bases.
- Matt Melton of Marlin Maniac suggests Steve Cishek, Brad Hand and other former Fish who should be considered for the 2022 team.
