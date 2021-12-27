- Fish On The Farm’s annual Marlins Twitter Madness tournament is underway. Fish Stripes staffers/contributors Louis Addeo-Weiss, Kevin Barral, Noah Berger, Nicole Cahill, Mike Ferguson and Daniel Rodriguez are in tough first-round matchups, as is the main Fish Stripes account. Isaac Azout and Hector Rodriguez are going head-to-head. Click the links in their names to show your support!
- Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors examines the Marlins’ post-lockout shopping list. He advocates for Japan’s Seiya Suzuki as a logical free agent target for them due to his combination of career achievements, projected price and sweet spot on the aging curve. Suzuki was posted by the Hiroshima Carp in November, but thus far, there has not been any buzz about Miami’s interest in him.
- Coming off a season spent at Triple-A, old friend Derek Dietrich seeks a fresh start for 2022. He’s eligible to sign during the lockout (assuming his new deal is of the non-guaranteed minor league variety).
- Congrats to Brian Miller and his wife, Michelle, on the birth of their daughter, Kendall Susannah Miller, who was named after Adam Conley’s wife (the couples are close friends with each other). Miguel Rojas, Daniel Castano and Bryan De La Cruz also welcomed new babies into the world in 2021, for those of you curious about such things.
- Poll of the day:
Which Fish Stripes staffer/contributor will advance the furthest in the 2022 Marlins Twitter Madness bracket?
Isaac Azout
Kevin Barral
Noah Berger
Nicole Cahill
Mike Ferguson
Daniel Rodriguez
Hector Rodriguez
