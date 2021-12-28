Baccarat in Real Casino vs Live Dealer Online

Baccarat is one of the most popular and exciting casino games that can be played not only in real casinos but also online thanks to the development of technologies.

Both options have their pros and cons and can be suitable for different types of players.

Therefore, if you have not yet made a choice of what type of baccarat to try, then scroll down and find out the nuances of online and real casino types of this game.

Differences Between Real and Live Dealer Game

Before noting the differences, it is worth mentioning what common features do these 2 types of baccarat have.

First of all, baccarat is quite versatile and both types of games do not differ in the chances for your winning. Secondly, baccarat has only 3 types of bets (on a player, on a banker, and on a tie) and they do not differ so much whether you play in a real casino or with a live dealer online.

As for the differences, there are 5 of them:

Communication with the Dealer

Modern features, including 3D technology, immerse you in the casino atmosphere as much as possible, but this is not the same as playing in a real gambling house. Cameras are located from different angles so that the player can see not only the playing table but also everything around. However, you still will not be able to enjoy communication with people around or go to the bar to get a favorite cocktail. On the other hand, the live dealer only communicates with you that brings a more personalized experience, and attracts players.

Variety of Games

As a rule, playing with live dealers is characterized by a smaller variety of games. Therefore, when playing in a real casino, you can choose between Baccarat Banque, Punto Banco, Chemin de Fer, or Mini-Baccarat.

Convenience and Quick Access to the Table.

When playing with a live dealer, you can start the game from anywhere using your smartphone or PC. You don’t need to spend money on the trip. Instead, you can comfortably sit at home and play. You do not need to wait for an available table to start playing as it often happens in a real casino.

Technical Difficulties

Despite the high level of service, any digital system can fail. This can be a frustrating experience, such as when the connection is cut off in the middle of a game.

Bonus System

Unlike a real casino, when playing with live dealers, you are offered a wider range of bonuses and promotional programs. Among the popular bonuses, there is cashback for losses accumulated on live-dealer games and the opportunity to participate in online tournaments.

Based on materials from Baccarat.GURU