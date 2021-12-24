How to throw your baseball as an expert

Throwing your ball accurately is one of the rudiments of professional baseball playing. But of course, it is a baseball you are throwing—not your bedroom pillow, so you badly need to get it right. This is especially true if you desire to play the biggest professional baseball matches on which many punters make a substantial income from betting on baseball odds at liontips.com.

Many facets come together to give you an accurate throw. This ranges from getting your grip right, maximizing your wrist and front shoulders, and positioning your lower body for the perfect throw.

Relax, you don’t need to be an Einstein (genius) to get your throw right. Let us break things down.

Get the grip right first

As trivial as it may sound, if you don’t get a good grip on the ball, the chances are high that your throw will be inaccurate.

A straight throw is best achievable with a 4-seam grip. This grip pattern entails getting your index and middle fingers (of the hand you are throwing the ball with) at right angles to the ball seams’ horseshoe.

Why do we recommend this grip?

Your fingers are best stationed to leverage the seams for an optimal down-pull, necessary to get the best backward rotation. In this 4-seam grip, the seams are positioned for the ball to spin straight and accurately.

Instead of being perpendicular, let us imagine your fingers parallel the seams’ horseshoe. When the seams spin backward, there is an increased probability the ball would be impacted by wind resistance, either deviating right or left.

The truth is, we don’t expect you to perfect the 4-seam grip in a day—not even a week. Experts who have perfected this grip take years of relentless practice.

The 4-seam grip can be further adapted for younger players. This category of players is best suited to get an accurate throw if they don’t keep the ball in their hand.

If they do, it could hurt the velocity at which the ball is propelled—and the accuracy too.

Preferably, the ball should be out on their fingertips. Instead of using two fingers, younger players should use three to firmly grip the ball.

When your hand is tiny, your chances of hitting an accurate throw are thicker when you grip the baseball on your fingers.

Don’t ignore the wrist

It is surprising—if not worrisome—that many baseball players don’t pay their wrist the respect it deserves. Wrist positioning is essential if you want to get an accurate throw.

For best results, your wrist needs to be inclined backwards as the ball returns when thrown. Consequently, the wrist is leveraged in the throwing motion.

It is not uncommon to see players throw their baseball with rigid wrists. This is common in younger baseball players.

Indeed, practicing your wrist positioning goes a long way in making you an overall baseball player. To train your wrist (for improved throw), use your hand (dressed in a glove) to hold your arm (that will throw the ball) a bit above your wrist.

Next, bend that arm—that throws the ball—at your elbow, keeping your forearm straight up. Great! Now, use your fingers and wrists to throw perpetually.

As with any life skill, you can only get your wrist poise right with consistent training. It will be well worth it in the long run, as you would notice a considerable improvement in the strength and accuracy of your baseball throw.

Get your lower body right

A solid and accurate baseball throw would require your lower body and front shoulder in optimal alignment. Fundamentally, your front shoulder should be directed at your intended destination for the ball. The same goes for your lower body.

But there is yet a bit more to do.

Your back foot must be positioned at right angles to your target.

How about your hips?

They not only need to be facing the target, but they also need to be closed.

If you have gotten our directions correctly from the start of this article, now is the time to take a few steps forward (in the direction of your target) using your lead foot.

Next, push your back leg off and make your throw, utilizing your full torso.

So there you go. Religiously practicing these recommendations and integrating all these tips into your drill will ramp up how accurate your baseball throws get.